Sports Schedule For Tuesday June 21st

By Barry Poe With the high school softball season getting underway, SBLive is looking at the best players in Iowa. In our fourth installment, we feature middle infielders across all classifications. The state is loaded with talented second basemen and shortstops and many of these players ...
Two No. 1 teams faced off last week, with the result changing the top of the Iowa state softball rankings. By John Bohnenkamp Mount Vernon (Class 3A No. 1) defeated ADM (Class 4A No. 1) on Friday, moving the Mustangs to the top spot of the overall rankings. A look at the Top 25 after last ...
