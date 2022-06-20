Reidsville man charged with murder after man shot, killed

REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Reidsville man is accused of shooting and killing another man on Monday, according to a Reidsville Police Department news release.

Around 12:26 p.m., officers responded to the 2100 block of South Scales Street when they were told about a shooting.

Officers found 32-year-old Keith Clark with multiple gunshot wounds. Clark was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Lavaniel Nevario King, 34, of Reidsville, has been charged with first-degree murder.

King was placed in the Rockingham County Jail with no bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact Investigator Lingle at (336) 347-2338, or anonymously contact Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683. A cash reward may be available through Crime Stoppers.

