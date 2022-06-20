ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Avalanche's Darcy Kuemper: Draws start Monday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Kuemper will be stationed between the pipes in Tampa Bay for Game 3 on Monday,...

www.cbssports.com

The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From Avalanche’s Game 3 Loss in the Stanley Cup Final

The Stanley Cup Final is a series again. The Colorado Avalanche entered Monday’s contest with a 2-0 series lead after crushing the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 2. Tampa exacted some vengeance on the Avs in Game 3, rolling to a 6-2 victory in their first home game of the series.
DENVER, CO
NHL

NHL Awards features Cup Final foes Makar, Hedman up for Norris Trophy

'Saturday Night Live' star Thompson to host show after two-year hiatus. The matchup between Cale Makar and Victor Hedman has been one of the highlights of the Stanley Cup Final. On Tuesday, they are up for a different award. Makar of the Colorado Avalanche, Hedman of the Tampa Bay Lightning...
NHL
Yardbarker

NHL Playoffs: Lightning light up Avalanche, Nikita Kucherov injured

The NHL Playoffs moved from Denver to Tampa giving the Lightning new found energy as they beat the Avalanche 6-2. As the Tampa Bay Lightning continue their quest to three-peat, their next order of business is to tie this series at two games each on Wednesday. Although another big concern is the health of offensive star Nikita Kucherov.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Avalanche C Nazem Kadri’s emotional reaction to OT goal vs. Lightning will warm hearts of Colorado fans

When the Stanley Cup Finals began, the Colorado Avalanche did not know whether or not Nazem Kadri would be able to play. He suffered a tough injury to his thumb during Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals. The injury required surgery. Many felt it would be too much to overcome in such a short […] The post Avalanche C Nazem Kadri’s emotional reaction to OT goal vs. Lightning will warm hearts of Colorado fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Lightning’s Nick Paul exits game vs. Avalanche with concerning injury

The two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning have endured a tough start to their quest for a three-peat in the Stanley Cup Final against the Colorado Avalanche. The Avs have jumped out to a 2-games-to-none series lead, with the series having shifted to Tampa Bay for Games 3 and 4. At the end of one […] The post Lightning’s Nick Paul exits game vs. Avalanche with concerning injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Lights lamp Monday

Cirelli scored a goal on two shots, doled out four hits and blocked two shots in Monday's 6-2 win over the Avalanche in Game 3. Cirelli has picked up two points in three games against the Avalanche, an uptick in scoring after he went without a point in the last four games of the Eastern Conference Finals. The 24-year-old center continues to play a steady two-way game on the second line. He's up to two goals, five helpers, 37 shots on net, 65 hits, 20 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating in 20 playoff outings.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Scratched from lineup

Peralta (back) was a late scratch from Wednesday's lineup against the Padres. Peralta was originally expected to return from his back injury, but he appears to still be dealing with lower-back tightness. The Diamondbacks have an off day Thursday, which potentially influenced their decision to keep him out one more day. Peralta was replaced in the lineup by Jordan Luplow and can be considered day-to-day.
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX Sports

Lightning 3-peat in trouble after Game 4 loss to Colorado

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning’s three-peat bid is in deep trouble. Nazem Kadri scored at 12:02 of overtime and the Colorado Avalanche took a 3-1 series lead by beating the Lightning 3-2 in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday night. Tampa Bay...
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Re-enters lineup as DH

Marte (hamstring) will serve as Arizona's designated hitter and No. 3 batter in Tuesday's game in San Diego. Though he'll be eased back into action in a non-defensive role, Marte demonstrated enough progress in his recovery from a left hamstring strain to put an end to his four-game absence. Arizona will likely see how Marte's hamstring responds to any baserunning he might do Tuesday before deciding whether he's fit to return to the field at his normal spot at second base in Wednesday's series finale.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Hitting streak at 12 games

Thomas went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and a stolen base in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Padres. The Diamondbacks mustered only five hits in the contest, and Thomas' was the only one to go for extra bases. He also recorded his fourth steal of the season, all of which have come during his current 12-game hitting streak. In that span, the rookie outfielder is 16-for-44 (.364) with two doubles, five RBI, nine runs scored and a 6:9 BB:K. Overall, he's up to a .276/.338/.440 slash line with five home runs, 14 RBI, 22 runs scored and seven doubles through 148 plate appearances. His strong hitting has solidified his spot in the lineup as Arizona's primary center fielder. Thomas, who has hit predominantly from the lower third of the batting order, has moved up the batting order temporarily since Ketel Marte (hamstring) is unavailable. Thomas has batted second in the last three games while Josh Rojas dropped from the second to third, Marte's normal spot.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Steals base in Wednesday's win

Edman went 1-for-4 with a double and a stolen base in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Brewers. Edman hit a double in the eighth inning and worked the front end of a double-steal with Dylan Carlson after the latter walked. The double was Edman's first extra-base hit in five games, and the steal was his first since June 10. The infielder is up to a .278/.352/.418 slash line with seven home runs, 16 steals, 29 RBI, 55 runs scored, 11 doubles and three triples across 305 plate appearances.
MILWAUKEE, WI
theScore

Lightning crush Avalanche in Game 3

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos, Pat Maroon and Ondrej Palat each had a goal and an assist, and the Tampa Bay Lightning scored four times in the second period and beat the Colorado Avalanche 6-2 Monday night in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final. Anthony Cirelli, Nicholas...
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Had heel injury

Varsho was back in the lineup Monday after being held out of Sunday's game, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. He started in right field, batted leadoff, and went 2-for-4 with a run scored in a 4-1 loss to San Diego. Varsho sustained a left heel injury during Saturday's...
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Swipes bag in win

Rodriguez went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI, a stolen base and two runs scored in Wednesday's 9-0 win over the Athletics. Rodriguez opened the scoring with a ground rule double to knock in J.P. Crawford in the first inning. In the third, Rodriguez added a single, a steal and a run. He's posted multiple hits in four of his last six games, notching five RBI and five runs scored in that span. Overall, the rookie outfielder has a .276/.337/.441 slash line, 19 stolen bases, nine home runs, 34 RBI, 36 runs scored and 14 doubles through 69 contests.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Giants' Brandon Crawford: Leaves Tuesday's game

Crawford was removed from Tuesday's game against Atlanta with an apparent leg injury, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports. The 35-year-old suffered the injury on a play at the plate during the top of the fourth inning, as he appeared to jam his leg into catcher Travis d'Arnaud. Crawford reached base via an RBI single and was originally called out at the plate, but he was ruled safe after a review. The Giants should provide an update on his status in the near future.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Royals' Bobby Witt: First career multi-homer game

Witt went 3-for-5 with a pair of home runs, a double, four RBI and a walk in Tuesday's 12-11 extra-innings win over the Angels. Normally, a two-homer game from a big-name rookie would be the headline, but Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani put on an ever bigger show with a pair of long balls and eight RBI. Nonetheless, this was one of the best games of Witt's young career, and it ended a seven-game homer drought. The 22-year-old rookie is up to 10 homers, 36 RBI, 38 runs scored, 10 stolen bases and 16 doubles through 65 contests while adding a .243/.288/.458 slash line.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Royals' Cam Gallagher: Reinstated from injured list

Gallagher (hamstring) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Monday. Gallagher began a rehab assignment in late May and hit .182 with two homers, a double, five RBI and three runs over 10 games at Triple-A Omaha. He'll provide additional depth behind the dish for the Royals now that he's back to full health.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Braves' Max Fried: Wins arbitration case

Fried will make $6.85 million in 2022 after winning his arbitration case against Atlanta, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. While Fried and Atlanta were unable to reach an agreement prior to a hearing, the southpaw will make $250,000 more than the $6.6 million that the team offered. The 28-year-old has posted a 1.93 ERA and 1.04 WHIP in 32.2 innings over his last five starts and projects to make his next start on the road against the Dodgers on Saturday.
ATLANTA, GA

