Champaign, IL

New age group of children could get COVID vaccine as early as this week

By Sarah Lehman
WCIA
WCIA
 2 days ago

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Some parents have been anxiously waiting for a COVID vaccine for young kids.

Courtney Malcolms son is almost two. She said they barely went anywhere for at least the first year of his life and were very strict about who could visit with him.

Since COVID vaccines have been made widely available, she said she was asking his pediatrician constantly if they knew when a vaccine for children his age would be ready.

Now, she won’t have to wait much longer.

The CDC announced the decision over the weekend. Children between six months old and five years old can start getting the vaccine.

Millions of doses are now being shipped to doctors, hospitals and clinics nationwide.

“I am so excited. I have been waiting. I mean, obviously,+ before he was even born I’ve been waiting for this moment. So, it’s pretty big and I’m super excited to be able to give him this level of protection,” she said.

We reached out to several health departments in Central Illinois. Many said they are seeing a lot of interest from parents, and they hope to have appointments available sometime this week.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

WCIA

Deering preparing for one last push ahead of primary

SPRINGFIELD (NEXSTAR) — The new Illinois 13th Congressional District was drawn to favor Democrats, but a heated Republican primary features several Republicans who believe they have a shot at flipping the newly drawn district. Regan Deering, a Republican from Decatur with family ties to the ADM company, is making one final push ahead of the […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

St. Joseph dog competes for Best in Show at Westminster

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (WCIA) — A Bloodhound from St. Joseph is on the shortlist for the Best in Show honor at this year’s Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. GCHB CH Flessner’s Toot My Own Horn, also known as Trumpet, will represent the Hound group Wednesday night after being named Best of Breed on Monday and Best […]
SAINT JOSEPH, IL
WCIA

Fire Marshal ends investigation of Grand Bear Lodge blaze

UTICA, Ill. (WCIA) — The State Fire Marshal’s Office recently concluded its investigation into a massive fire at Grand Bear Lodge on Memorial Day. The investigation determined that the cause of the fire was accidental, and the likely cause was a charcoal grill left unattended on a porch. Seven cabins were destroyed in the blaze, […]
NORTH UTICA, IL
WCIA

What does a Trump visit mean for statewide campaigns?

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Donald Trump is coming to Illinois. He will stop in Quincy for a rally for Congresswoman Mary Miller, but will it give other Republican candidates a boost? Jerry Nowicki of Capitol News Illinois and Hannah Meisel of NPR Illinois join Capitol Connection to discuss the impact the former President’s visit could […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

