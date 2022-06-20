Special Weather Statement issued for Austin, Fort Bend, Inland Harris, Waller by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-23 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-23 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Brazos; Burleson; Chambers; Galveston Island; Grimes; Houston; Madison; Northern Liberty; Polk; San Jacinto; Southern Liberty; Trinity; Walker HEAT INDEX VALUES BETWEEN 102 AND 107 DEGREES ARE EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON The heat re-intensifies today as upper-level high pressure expands and strengthens over the region. High temperatures will reach the triple digits for most of Southeast Texas. Heat index values between 102 and 107 degrees can be expected. Highest heat index values are expected along and east of I-45 with values around 105-107 degrees. Isolated spots of 108-109 degrees are possible across Trinity, Polk, San Jacinto and Liberty Counties. Heat-related illnesses and deaths are preventable, and all heat safety precautions should be taken even if there is no Heat Advisory in effect. Stay in air-conditioned locations as much as possible. Wear light colored, lightweight and loose fitting clothes. If outdoors, avoid strenuous activity and stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water. Take frequent breaks from the heat. Never leave children or pets unattended in vehicles as interior temperatures can reach lethal levels in just a matter of minutes.

