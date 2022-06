WENATCHEE — Police say three men conspired to sell fentanyl in the Wenatchee Valley, and two of them have now been indicted on federal charges. In early June, the Columbia River Drug Task Force arrested Nabiel David Akhdary, 44, of Phoenix, Arizona, while he was allegedly carrying about 1,500 fentanyl pills, a large supply of methamphetamine, and a 9mm pistol. Detectives staked out Akhdary's hotel room on information provided by an informant; he allegedly confessed to possessing the drugs during a police interview.

WENATCHEE, WA ・ 19 HOURS AGO