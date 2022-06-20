Deadly shooting in Prince George’s County

SUITLAND, Md. (DC News Now) — Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) is in the 3800 block of Regency Parkway in Suitland, Md., for a fatal shooting.

According to a PGPD tweet , at around 5:30 p.m., police found an adult man outside with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police are still looking for suspects and ask anyone with information call 1-866-411-TIPS.

