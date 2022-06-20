ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three-car crash leaves multiple injured in Elmira

By Kevin Gfeller, David Sorensen
UPDATE; According to Elmira Police Department, one person suffered serious injuries and was transported to Arnot Ogden Medical Center, and was later transported via helicopter to Robert Packer Hospital and is in stable condition.

The Elmira Police Department also released information pertaining to their primary investigation into the incident, which states:

The preliminary investigation into the accident indicates that a Chevrolet Trailblazer traveled east on
East Washington Ave. through a steady red signal at the intersection with Clemens Center Parkway
and struck a white Subaru. These vehicles then collided with a gray Chevrolet Tahoe, causing it to
roll over.
The investigation into this accident is ongoing and the Elmira Police Department encourages
anyone with information about this incident to call the Elmira Police Department Traffic Bureau at
607-737-5627.

They also shared that additional details will be released in the coming days.

We will bring you that information as it becomes available.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Local officials responded to a multi-vehicle accident at the intersection of the Clemens Center Parkway and East Washington Avenue in Elmira on June 20.

The crash occurred at approximately 7:00 p.m. on Monday. The Elmira Police Department, Elmira Fire Department, and Erway Ambulance responded to the scene. As of 7:30 p.m., both the Clemens Center Parkway and East Washington Avenue were closed to traffic by law enforcement.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash, all of which suffered severe damage. According to our reporter on the scene, multiple crash victims were being attended to by medical personnel. At least one victim was carried away on a stretcher. Details regarding the severity of those injured are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. 18 News will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

