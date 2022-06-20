Massive Floating Restaurant in Hong Kong Sinks in South China Sea

A top hospital in Kenya has told patients to stop trying to sell their kidneys to the institution. The Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) in Nairobi, the country’s capital, issued an announcement on Monday via its social media channels telling would-be sellers to stop asking how much cash they could get for their organs. “‘How much for my kidney?’ is our most inboxed question,” a post on the KNH’s Facebook page read Monday. “Please note that organ sale is strictly prohibited and illegal. You can only donate out of free will,” the statement said, accompanied by a picture with the declaration, “We don’t buy kidneys!” Earlier in June, the World Bank said Kenya’s economy was facing a slowdown thanks to knock-on effects from the war in Ukraine after enduring hits to key sectors like tourism during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Comments / 0