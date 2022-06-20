ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan Danielson To Reveal Forbidden Door, Blood & Guts Status On This Week’s AEW Dynamite

By Matt Boone
PWMania
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWill Bryan Danielson be able to compete at AEW & NJPW: The Forbidden Door?. “The American Dragon” will let the world know on this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS. Ahead of Wednesday night’s “go-home” show for The Forbidden Door pay-per-view on Sunday night, Tony Khan took to social media...

www.pwmania.com

wrestlingrumors.net

They Did! Two Former WWE Stars Have Gotten Married

Congratulations! Wrestling is a complicated industry as you have no idea when the wrestlers are going to be able to find free time for anything outside of the ring. The wrestlers are on the road almost constantly and romantic relationships can be even more complicated than anything else. Some wrestlers have figured it out though, even while working for different promotions.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
wrestlingrumors.net

AEW Star Reportedly Arrested Over Domestic Violence Charges

That’s a serious one. There are all kinds of wrestlers in the world and some of them are among the most larger than life characters that you will find in any form of entertainment. Watching them on television can be a lot of fun and you do not know what you might get to see from one week to the next. However, these wrestlers have lives once the cameras turn off as well and now one of them is having a serious issue.
PUBLIC SAFETY
wrestlinginc.com

Photos: Charlotte Flair And Andrade El Idolo Get Married

Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Idolo tied the knot Friday in a ceremony in Mexico. The pro wrestling couple exchanged vows in front of 160 people at Hacienda Mi Ranchito in Torreón – the groom’s hometown. As seen below, the likes of Finn Balor, Apollo Crews, Rey...
RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

AEW's Jeff Hardy Arrested on Multiple Charges

Jeff Hardy has been arrested again. According to Marc Middleton of Wrestling Headlines, the All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and former WWE star was arrested in Volusia County, Florida on Sunday night. He was booked on charges of Driving While License Canceled/Suspended/Revoked, Violation of Restrictions Placed on Drivers License, and DUI Alcohol/Drugs Third Offense within 10 Years. As of this writing, Hardy is incarcerated at the S. James Foxman Justice Center in Daytona, Beach, Florida, and is scheduled to appear in court on June 14.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Popculture

AEW Wrestler out of the Company in Wake of Arrest

An All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star is not returning to the company. According to Fightful, Jake Atlas is not expected back in AEW after suffering an injury during his first week with the company. This also comes on the heels of Atlas being arrested for domestic violence in May. According...
WWE
Wrestling World

Sonya Deville has a lot of problems right now

In August 2020, a 24-year-old boy was arrested, who had been trying for almost eight years to kidnap Sonya Deville, constantly stalking her on social media and making the life of the WWE athlete truly impossible, who in fear called the police several times, until the final arrest occurred one night.
WWE
Wrestling World

New details on Stephanie McMahon's status

In the last month, we have reported how Stephanie McMahon, vice president of WWE, a family company for three generations now, wanted to temporarily abandon her role in the management to take a break, to be able to spend time with the family, to fix some problems at the moment not yet well defined nor declared in a personal way.
WWE
The Spun

John Cena Is Making History: WWE World Reacts

John Cena is arguably the GOAT when it comes to his exploits in the ring, but his legacy off of it is even more special. On Sunday, the WWE continued its #CenaMonth by sharing that the superstar wrestler has granted more wishes through the Make-A-Wish foundation than any other celebrity at 650-plus.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

WWE Raw Star Pulled From Title Match At Money In The Bank

A few weeks ago it was determined that fans would see Bianca Belair defend her Raw Women’s Championship against Rhea Ripley at the Money in the Bank premium live event next month. Rhea Ripley earned a title shot when she won a fatal 4 way on Raw during the June 6th episode, but she will no longer be challenging for the title.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Hall Of Famer Provides Update On His Battle With Cancer

WWE Hall Of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan is more determined than ever to beat his recurring prostate cancer. The veteran wrestler released a video on social media last night through which he detailed an epiphany he had before retiring to bed. “I was just in there, brushing my...
WWE
ComicBook

WWE's Rhea Ripley Reveals She's Dealing With a Brain Injury

The original plan for WWE's Money in the Bank was for Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair to face Rhea Ripley, but then WWE pulled Ripley from the match and held a Fatal 5-Way to decide who would be Belair's next challenger. That ended up being Carmella, but fans are still wondering what sort of injury took Ripley out of action, as that hasn't been publicly disclosed. We now have more insight into the injury thanks to Ripley's latest Twitter comment (via WrestlingNewsCo), as a response to someone saying she didn't look injured revealed she is dealing with a brain injury, and we wish her a quick and seamless recovery.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Backstage Reaction To John Laurinaitis’ Removal As Head Of WWE Talent Relations

He might not be back. WWE has a lot of people who come together to make the promotion work. This includes the wrestlers in front of the camera, but also several people who stay backstage. There are a lot of names that fans might recognize for their previous or current efforts, but now one of those names very well might not be around any longer after a scandal has taken place.
WWE
#Aew Dynamite#Combat#Aew Njpw#Aew Dynamite On Tbs#The Blackpool Combat Club#Aew Blood Guts#Aew Roh#Forbiddendoor
wrestlinginc.com

Wrestling World Reacts To Ezekiel And Elias Segment On WWE Raw

WWE took the Ezekiel – Elias – Kevin Owens storyline to new heights on Monday’s “Raw,” and fans and wrestlers alike loved every second of it. Prior to the Elias concert, WWE aired a special backstage encounter between the two brothers, which was apparently doctored to look like they were both sitting in the same room. Once Elias’ concert started, an irate Owens interrupted to question the legitmacy of the brothers’ meeting, claiming that they used CGI effects to deceive the WWE Universe. However, Owens would grow even more annoyed when Ezekiel popped up on the Titantron from the backstage area with Elias still in the ring. Thereafter Elias got the audience to sing along to a song that went “Kevin Owens is a liar,” which led to Owens tossing the guitar out of the ring. Elias retaliated by striking Owens with his signature jumping knee followed by a guitar shot to the back.
WWE
Wrestling World

Could Vince McMahon sell WWE?

In recent days, a great scandal emerged within the WWE. According to reports from the Wall Street Journal, the Chairman of the company Vince McMahon's said to have had a consenting relationship with a woman who worked for him and would have paid this woman three million dollars to sign a confidentiality agreement and not to leak anything.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Big Time: WWE Planning Major Match For Summerslam

That’s a plan for later. We are rapidly approaching WWE’s Money in the Bank pay per view and the show is going to be rather stacked. That being said, there are other major events later in the year that need to be built up as well. WWE also needs to get ready for Summerslam and now it seems that they have the plans in place for one of the bigger matches on the show.
WWE
PWMania

Butch Talks About William Regal, Bryan Danielson Being Main Inspiration For New WWE Character

Butch recently spoke with Alistair McGeorge of Metro UK for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the Superstar formerly known as “The Bruiserweight” Pete Dunne reflects on his old character, the transition to his new character Butch and how he draws inspiration from William Regal and Bryan Danielson as he settles in to the persona.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Elias Returns On WWE Raw

Last week Ezekiel announced that Elias would be returning to Raw on tonight’s show, and fans couldn’t wait to see how WWE would pull of the Elias appearance. Elias first made his return in a pre-taped backstage segment which featured him sitting side by side with Ezekiel on a couch.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

WWE Nixed Plans For NXT Star To Join The Usos

In the world of professional wrestling your family’s legacy can take you a long way depending on who your family is. Solo Sikoa, real name Joseph Fatu, knows a thing or two about having successful family members as his father is WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, and his brothers The Usos are the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.
WWE

