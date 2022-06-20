ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa Public Schools Board of Education meeting draws controversy

By Michelle Linn, FOX23 News
KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tzqvb_0gGl61mP00

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa Public Schools Board of Education meeting, Monday night, is attracting some controversy.

Some parents are urging others to dress in PRIDE colors and are asking the school board for LGBTQ inclusion training. They have also called out board member E’lena Ashley, calling her homophobic in a Facebook post.

A state politician is firing back. Candidate for State Superintendent, Ryan Walters, posted a statement in response saying “a left-wing mob is targeting E’lena Ashley for diversity, equity, and inclusion training.”

TPS Superintendent Deborah Gist Tweeted in response: “I stand with the children. (ALL OF THEM)”

In a statement from E’lena Ashley, she said she’s “focused on changing the trajectory of TPS’ extremely poor academic standards.” She adds, “I appreciate Secretary Walters for shining light on the importance of fundamental education as our focus, instead of social political ideologies.”

TPS Parent, JJ Burnam, said this is all a political stunt from Walters.

“I think when you get into this political season, unfortunately, you get these kind of inflammatory statements from people who want to get elected,” Burnam said.

He later said that TPS is a welcoming district for all.

“It’s important to have those support structures and to be welcoming for every kid and where they come from. I think that’s what we’re seeing,” he said.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRMG

Tensions run high at TPS Board meeting as student is booed

TULSA, Okla. — Tensions ran high at TPS Board meeting when a student who spoke out in favor of LGBTQ inclusion and training was booed. The meeting allowed for public comments, and six people took that opportunity. They talked about their concerns over the need for LGBTQ inclusion and...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

State finds problem with Epic’s administrative bonuses and student attendance

The Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) announced Tuesday new findings into misappropriation of public funds at Epic Charter Schools. After a seven-month investigation, the OSDE says it uncovered “significant problems including dubious attendance data that may have resulted in $780,000 in improperly obtained state funds and the improper disbursal of more than $8.5 million in bonuses to school administrators.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Local
Oklahoma Education
City
Tulsa, OK
Tulsa, OK
Society
Tulsa, OK
Government
Tulsa, OK
Education
Local
Oklahoma Society
news9.com

Tulsa Woman Starting Outdoor Pre-K School In Her Backyard

A Tulsa woman is starting an outdoor Pre-K school in her backyard. Even with Oklahoma's weather, she plans to keep the kids learning outside as much as possible. Jess Stewart's backyard is home to the brand new Stewart Little Day School, near I-44 and Memorial. Seven seats are ready for...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Owasso High School names new principal

OWASSO, Okla. — The Owasso Public Schools (OPS) Board of Education approved the hiring of a new principal for Owasso High School (OHS). Tiffani Cooper will fill the role, after spending most of her education career in the Owasso school district. “I am truly honored to serve in the...
OWASSO, OK
KOKI FOX 23

$20 million housing community for people with disabilities opens in Owasso

OWASSO, Okla. — A new $20 million housing community specifically designed for people with disabilities has officially opened in Owasso. It’s called “The Village,” and the community had its ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday. The community has been paid for mainly by donations. There will be a...
OWASSO, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

CITY MATTERS: Councilman James Curd

Bartlesville city councilman and vice-mayor James Curd appeared on CITY MATTERS in Tuesday. Curd talked about the city hiring new police officers, the feasability study for a possible need for a convention center and the Price Fields. Vice-mayor Curd said the city is happy to announce the hiring process of...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Walters
News On 6

Tulsa County Commissioners Working On Deal To Move Election Board

Tulsa County Commissioners are working to finalize a deal that would move the election board from downtown Tulsa to a new location near I-44 and 11th Street. Leaders say the new building would offer more workspace and parking. The building sits along Shelley Drive and is currently home to Video...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
Ponca City News

NOC participants shine at Miss Oklahoma Pageant

Body Four Northern Oklahoma College students participated in the Miss Oklahoma Pageant in Tulsa June 7-11. Miss NOC Tonkawa Emma Valgora received a $500 nonfinalist talent award, a $500 dreamer award (given by the judges for a young lady that stood out in interview and impressed the judges), and a $1,000 non-finalist award. Valgora is from Ponca City.
PONCA CITY, OK
KRMG

Early voting for Oklahoma primary election begins Thursday

Early voting for the June 28 primary election begins Thursday statewide. Republican and Democratic primaries will start at 8 a.m., with several nonpartisan elections in many counties. Early voting is in-person and will be held Thursday through Saturday. You can find your early voting polling location here. No excuse is...
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racism#The School Board#Tps Board#Peop
mvskokemedia.com

Berryhill Acres houses nine families

OKMULGEE, Oklahoma – Nine families were given keys to their new homes built for the Muscogee (Creek) Nation Home Ownership Program on June 1. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to officiate the housing edition with Principal Chief David Hill, former Jr. Miss Gabby Noriega, including MCN housing employees and National Council officials on the Friday prior.
OKMULGEE, OK
KRMG

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: 2022 primary elections in Oklahoma

Oklahoma’s next election takes place on Jun. 28. It includes the primary elections leading to the 2022 midterm elections and a handful of special elections within Green Country’s districts. It is too late to register to vote for the Jun. 28 election, but registration is open until Jul....
OKLAHOMA STATE
oklahomatoday.com

Lebanese cuisine is steeped in family, community, and hospitality, and this has made it an essential part of the Oklahoma food scene since before statehood.

In the first quarter of the twentieth century, approximately sixty thousand people immigrated from Lebanon to the United States. Many remained in the larger port cities of the Northeast, but a few made their way to Oklahoma and settled in and around Creek County. In 1900, Joseph and Fannie Abraham’s...
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa State Fair 2022 is less than 100 days away

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa State Fair took to Facebook Tuesday to officially start the countdown until the event’s return. “Get excited, only 100 days until 11 days of awesome!” The state fair said. Last year, more than 1,000,000 people attended the Tulsa State Fair. The event...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
13K+
Followers
74K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy