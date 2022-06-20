Tulsa Public Schools Board of Education meeting draws controversy

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa Public Schools Board of Education meeting, Monday night, is attracting some controversy.

Some parents are urging others to dress in PRIDE colors and are asking the school board for LGBTQ inclusion training. They have also called out board member E’lena Ashley, calling her homophobic in a Facebook post.

A state politician is firing back. Candidate for State Superintendent, Ryan Walters, posted a statement in response saying “a left-wing mob is targeting E’lena Ashley for diversity, equity, and inclusion training.”

TPS Superintendent Deborah Gist Tweeted in response: “I stand with the children. (ALL OF THEM)”

In a statement from E’lena Ashley, she said she’s “focused on changing the trajectory of TPS’ extremely poor academic standards.” She adds, “I appreciate Secretary Walters for shining light on the importance of fundamental education as our focus, instead of social political ideologies.”

TPS Parent, JJ Burnam, said this is all a political stunt from Walters.

“I think when you get into this political season, unfortunately, you get these kind of inflammatory statements from people who want to get elected,” Burnam said.

He later said that TPS is a welcoming district for all.

“It’s important to have those support structures and to be welcoming for every kid and where they come from. I think that’s what we’re seeing,” he said.

