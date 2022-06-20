Uptown Marion redevelopment project hits new milestone

DUBUQUE, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The City of Dubuque is holding a short ceremony on Friday, June 24, at 4:30 p.m. to celebrate the grand opening of the Bee Branch Creek pedestrian tunnels. The event will be held on the new overlook south of the railroad tracks above...
The Iowa Department of Transportation (Iowa DOT) held a meeting Tuesday evening, June 21st to discuss the proposed Interstate 380 widening. The meeting took place at the Iowa DOT District 6 Office in Cedar Rapids. Interstate 380 would be expanded to six lanes, stretching from north of Johnson County Road...
OELWEIN, Iowa (KCRG) -The City of Oelwein is getting ready to close and demolish the Oelwein Community Plaza located at 25 West Charles Street. Leaders with the Oelwein Plaza Foundation say the 60-plus-year-old building is deteriorating and becoming too expensive to repair. There are cracks in the wall, and the...
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - With the 4th of July drawing near City officials are reminding residents that under the current City Code, the use of “consumer fireworks” remain prohibited. “Novelty fireworks” such as party poopers, snappers, drop pops, snakes, and some sparklers are still okay to use. Novelty...
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City offers an endless list of options for families in the summer, with festivals or events that bring people together. Through growing partnerships between non-profits and the city, these events are now more accessible. Chauncey Swan Park near city hall hosts movies throughout the...
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Marion Water Department said an emergency water main break is impacting traffic Tuesday at the intersection of Marion Boulevard and Armar Drive. Eastbound traffic is merged down to one lane on the westbound lanes of Marion Boulevard. The intersection will have flashing red traffic lights...
A Waterloo contractor has been arrested for allegedly stealing copper from a historic church, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 35 year old Anthony Tucker was hired to renovate a back entrance to Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church. Instead he is accused of stripping copper molding and fixtures from the 111 year old church. This included the copper ring encircling the base of the church’s iconic octagonal dome. Two copper panels were also taken from inside the church and copper pipes were cut from the boiler room. Tucker was found to have turned in 608 pounds of copper to Alter Metal Recycling in May. He was paid just over $2,000 for the haul. The church renovation is currently at a standstill as construction permits were never taken out and the copper elements cannot be replaced. The church, which was built in 1911, is on the National Register of Historic Places, although in 2017 it was named one of the most endangered buildings by Preservation Iowa.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Fire Department responded to a fire this evening in the Wellington Heights neighborhood at approximately 7:50 pm Tuesday evening. Crews arrived on scene and found heavy smoke and fire in the rear of the home that had extended to the 1st and 2nd floors. Responders aggressively attacked the fire and brought it under control in approximately 26 minutes.
CEDAR FALLS — The lone remaining member of the Cedar Falls firefighters union is taking the city to court alleging city officials violated his rights when they adopted the public safety officer model in 2020. In a suit filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Scott Dix...
There are so many great local restaurants that are just killin' the game right now! Between burgers and bar food, tacos, and tasty pastries, we have some wonderful, local options up and down the Corridor. There is one restaurant that's branching out into a new city and opening a second...
Do you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese at kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from across the tri-states. In this edition, we highlight developments in Dubuque, Peosta and Bellevue, Iowa. A...
A gas leak was reported June 22nd at the corner of West Monroe St & South Ave E in a residential area. Both the Washington Police and Fire Department responded to the scene while Alliant Energy repaired the leak. Everyone was safely evacuated from the area and there were no injuries to report.
Lawyers say the innocent bystander who was hurt in the Des Moines Hy-Vee shooting could file a lawsuit in this case. Meteorologist Jan Ryherd shows evidence of an Urban Heat Island right here in eastern Iowa and looks at a few ways to combat the effect. Rampant inflation forces some...
NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters in North Liberty responded to a report of a building fire at 1440 Greyson Lane. Firefighters said they found visible smoke coming from the door and could see fire through the rear window. The fire was found in the kitchen. Crews quickly knocked down...
Dunkin' is preparing to bring their tasty drinks and treats to another area of Cedar Rapids. Dunkin' opened its first Cedar Rapids location on Blairs Ferry NE in the fall of 2013. Since then, stores have been added on both Edgewood Road SW and Earhart Lane SW, east of the Eastern Iowa Airport off Wright Brothers Blvd.
Iowa saw more new businesses in 2021 than any other year. Iowa is seeing a huge increase in entrepreneurship. Our Town: Iowa City business has big goal to make smaller impact on environment. Updated: 6 hours ago. It’s part of the company’s goal of net-zero emissions by 20-40.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 3:26 p.m. Sunday afternoon the Cedar Rapids Fire Department was sent to 1802 Hoover Trail Ct SW where a single story residence had caught fire. When the fire department arrived, fire and smoke was seen in the house’s garage and front porch. Crews fought to put out the flames, but southerly winds helped the fire grow. Firefighters were able put out the fire and went inside the building to search for occupants and battle any remaining flames. Inside, they found more fire, which the worked to put out. Crews also rescued two unharmed animals, returning them to the homeowners. A home next to the residence that caught fire was also damaged.
MANCHESTER — Over the past several years, Jeff Phillips has seen a stretch of river that flows through downtown Manchester change dramatically. The Manchester resident started fishing in the Maquoketa River before city leaders transformed a more-than-800-foot stretch of water into a community attraction that draws swimmers, tubers, kayakers and anglers from across the region and even the country.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — Cedar Rapids Fire Department says two people are displaced tonight after a fire damaged their home. CRFD reports a neighbor called around 3:30 Sunday afternoon to report a home at 1802 Hoover Trail Ct SW on fire. The neighbor reported the homeowners weren't there but were at another home in the neighborhood.
Comments / 0