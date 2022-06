A few minutes before 9 a.m. on a recent morning, a rented sedan swooped into the parking lot of a strip mall in Parker. Out stepped Greg Lopez, one of two candidates for the Republican nomination for governor of Colorado. A veteran of the U.S. Air Force, Lopez lives by the maxim that one should always be early — even if it means driving a little too fast sometimes.

COLORADO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO