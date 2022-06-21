UPDATE: Germantown man ID’d at bicyclist hit, killed by SUV in Warren County Monday

FRANKLIN TWP., Warren County — A Germantown man has been identified as the bicyclist who was hit and killed by an SUV in northern Warren County Monday night, according to state troopers.

David Landsaw, 70, died after the crash on Franklin Madison Road near Chamberlain Road around 6:30 p.m. Monday in Franklin Twp., Warren County, state troopers said in a media release.

A preliminary investigation found Landsaw was riding a bike south on Franklin Madison Road when he attempted to turn left into a driveway. Landsaw crossed into the path of a 2021 Chevy Blazer SUV, driven by Michelle Miozzi of Dayton, and was hit.

Landsaw was thrown from the bike and later pronounced dead at the scene, state troopers said.

The investigation blocked the stretch of Franklin Madison Road through part of Monday night.

Additional details were not released.

