ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, OH

UPDATE: Germantown man ID’d at bicyclist hit, killed by SUV in Warren County Monday

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TRDR5_0gGl1IsY00

FRANKLIN TWP., Warren County — A Germantown man has been identified as the bicyclist who was hit and killed by an SUV in northern Warren County Monday night, according to state troopers.

David Landsaw, 70, died after the crash on Franklin Madison Road near Chamberlain Road around 6:30 p.m. Monday in Franklin Twp., Warren County, state troopers said in a media release.

A preliminary investigation found Landsaw was riding a bike south on Franklin Madison Road when he attempted to turn left into a driveway. Landsaw crossed into the path of a 2021 Chevy Blazer SUV, driven by Michelle Miozzi of Dayton, and was hit.

Landsaw was thrown from the bike and later pronounced dead at the scene, state troopers said.

The investigation blocked the stretch of Franklin Madison Road through part of Monday night.

Additional details were not released.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

Related
WLWT 5

Police close section of US-62 in Eagle Township due to crash

MOWRYSTOWN, Ohio — A section of EB US-62 is closed Friday afternoon after a crash near Stivers Road in Eagle Township. Police reported the crash, which has closed US-62 between Wilson Road and Stivers Rd., at 1:38 p.m. There is no timetable for when the road will be open...
MOWRYSTOWN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Warren County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Madison, OH
Germantown, OH
Crime & Safety
County
Warren County, OH
Warren County, OH
Accidents
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Franklin, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Germantown, OH
Local
Ohio Accidents
Germantown, OH
Accidents
City
Franklin, OH
WLWT 5

Police identify man pulled from collapsed trench in Miami Township

CLEVES, Ohio — Multiple emergency crews were on the scene of a trench collapse at a construction site in Miami Township Friday. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office confirmed, around 1:52 p.m. sheriff deputies along with Miami Township Fire crews were dispatched to the 4000-block of Foxpoint Ridge on a report of a person trapped in a collapsed trench.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suv#Cyclist#Traffic Accident#Franklin Twp#Chevy#Cox Media Group
WHIO Dayton

1 taken to hospital after shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — One person has been taken to the hospital after being shot in Dayton early Saturday morning. Crews responded to the 400 block of Brightwood Avenue on the reports of a shooting just after 12:00 a.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. Dispatch records show one person was...
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
WHIO Dayton

1 injured after house, garage catches fire in Dayton

DAYTON — A resident who resorted to using gasoline on the grill when the lighter fluid ran out suffered minor burns Friday evening when the house, the attached garage and the car caught fire. The resident suffered first-degree burns Dayton Fire West Chief David Thomas described as minor in...
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Police shut down Guerly Road in West Price Hill due to crash

CINCINNATI — Police have closed down Guerley Road due to a crash into a tree, Thursday afternoon. The crash was reported by police at 3:44 p.m. and soon after the road was closed between Tuxworth Avenue and Sunset Avenue. Police reported that the crash caused a tree to fall...
CINCINNATI, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

Air Care Called to Motorcycle Accident in NKY

One person was injured in the two-vehicle accident. (Florence, Ky.) – A motorcyclist is in critical, but stable condition after a collision in Florence. Florence Police responded to the two-vehicle accident early Thursday morning on Industrial Road. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a motorcycle had collided with a passenger...
FLORENCE, KY
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
84K+
Followers
110K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy