Getting ready for National Selfie Day at Photoverse Selfie Museum

By Cassandra McShepard
 2 days ago
I find this interesting, that due to social media and smart phones, selfies have become a thing. So much so that it is said that 92 million selfies are taken daily.

According to the internet’s history of National Selfie Day: the word ‘Selfie’ was invented in 2002. However, it gained popularity in 2013 after the Oxford English Dictionary made it the word of the year. In 2014, DJ Rick McNeely established June 21 as National Selfie Day.

It appears there are several kinds of selfies; Mirror Selfies, Group Selfies, and Filtered Selfies, to name a few.

I am not good at taking selfies, but since the practice of taking self-portraits is a part of how we do life these days, I met with Maddox Phillips, a selfie expert/young person at Photoverse Selfie Museum, to learn the tricks of taking the perfect selfie.

“First, you’ve got to know how to work your phone,” said Maddox. He suggested holding the phone high and setting the timer in order to have enough time to strike the perfect pose; he also showed me how to use the camera at the back of the phone using the volume button as the shutter. Though I learned a lot, my selfies weren't great, but I had loads of fun.

Tuesday is National Selfie Day, and Photoverse Selfie Museum in the 3rd St. Market Hall will be offering FREE admission. Put your selfie skills to the test and share them with me.

