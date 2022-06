The New Mexico State Police is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Jadis Gutierrez, 15 years old. She was last seen on June 14, at around 7:00 p.m. at her residence in Ojo Caliente. She is described as 5’3” tall, weighing 105 lbs., with brown eyes and brown hair with blonde streaks. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black tank top, and brown sandals. Her destination and method of travel are not known.

OJO CALIENTE, NM ・ 8 DAYS AGO