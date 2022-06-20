ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Starting to dial it back Tuesday

KAAL-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe've still got a hot day lined up for Tuesday, but far from the extremes observed on Monday. Here's the reason why. A cold front. That cold front is overall lackluster, as it will not be sparking any...

www.kaaltv.com

CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Widespread showers, potentially severe thunderstorms

Have those umbrellas handy today! While we'll see more widespread coverage of showers and thunderstorms for your Sunday, it still won't be raining the entire time.We have issued a Yellow Alert through tonight. Let's dive in ... With several shortwaves moving through, models have and continue to struggle with timing it all out. The first round of showers with some embedded rumbles is moving through this morning associated with a warm front. With increasing humidity, expect some heavier downpours. Highs today will be in the mid 70s. It appears that we should have a bit of a lull into afternoon with just...
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Dramatic cooldown and windy

What a change! We were sweating yesterday with the high humidity and temps in the upper 80s to low 90s. Today, it's feeling more like early May! Last evening's cold front has ushered in a much cooler air mass with highs only reaching the upper 60s and low 70s today. In fact, the mountains likely won't get out of the upper 50s. In addition, a steady northwest wind will be gusting 30-35 mph at times.Expect more clouds to roll through this afternoon. Not a bad day ... just not very summery. Tonight is very cool for early June as temps fall into...
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 6/21 Tuesday forecast

Forecast: Expect increasing clouds today with some showers spreading into the area this afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s again. More widespread showers are expected tonight with some downpours here and there and the possibility of a little localized flooding, especially north. Tomorrow will be mainly cloudy and cooler with some showers around and perhaps a strong storm late in the day. Highs will be closer to 70.Looking Ahead: Thursday remains unsettled with showers likely and highs in the 70s. Friday's a better day with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s.
Boston

Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast

Cool, comfortable weather is expected for the second day of summer. Wednesday will feature mostly cloudy skies, and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s, according to forecasters. There will be slight chances for scattered showers, but many areas could remain dry. There will be better chances for rain...
