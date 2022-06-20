ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swimming & Surfing

Katie Ledecky runs world titles record up to 17

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22q8mj_0gGkvFlv00

American swimming star Katie Ledecky won two gold medals at the FINA World Aquatics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, stretching her record to 17 career world titles.

Ledecky won the 1,500-meter freestyle title in 15:30.15 Monday, beating American 16-year-old Katie Grimes by 14.74 seconds.

It marked Ledecky’s fourth world title in the discipline.

On Saturday, Ledecky won her first gold of this year’s championships in the 400-meter freestyle. Of her 17 gold medals at worlds, 13 have been individual golds and four have come in team events.

Michael Phelps is the only swimmer male or female with more individual world titles, with 15.

Ledecky, 25, is also a six-time Olympic gold medalist.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 11

Related
The Spun

Lia Thomas Competitor Reacts To Swimming's Transgender Decision

A new "gender inclusion policy" was passed by FINA on Sunday. The policy will prohibit transgender athletes who transitioned after the age of 12 from competing against women. University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines, who competed against transgender swimmer Lia Thomas and tied her for fifth in the 200 freestyle finals at the NCAA Championships, a step in the right direction for the sport in an interview with Dana Perino of Fox News.
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Ledecky
Person
Michael Phelps
Daily Mail

Shayna Jack is OUT of the world championships after slipping and breaking her hand - as Aussie swimmer targets Commonwealth Games return following two-year doping ban

Australian swimmer Shayna Jack's world championships are over after she slipped and broke a hand in a warm-up area. Jack had collected gold and silver medals in relay events ahead of her scheduled individual swims at the world titles in Budapest. But the 23-year-old, on return to international competition after...
SWIMMING & SURFING
Daily Mail

Serena Williams enjoys triumphant return to tennis after teaming up with Ons Jabeur to beat Sara Sorribes Tormo and Marie Bouzkova... but refuses to comment on long term future in tennis

Serena Williams made it a winning return at Eastbourne on Tuesday night, but would not commit to a long term future in tennis. The 40 year-old American delighted the evening crowd by teaming up with Ons Jabeur to emerge victorious from her first match since limping out of Wimbledon last year.
TENNIS
ClutchPoints

Rory McIlroy’s stunned reaction to Brooks Koepka LIV Golf Decision ahead of Travelers Championship

Brooks Koepka became the latest player to walk back his previous statements and agree to join LIV Golf, despite having stated his intentions to remain on the PGA Tour. That didn’t sit too well with Rory McIlroy, who continued to blast LIV Golf when asked about Koepka’s sudden defection to the upstart league, which is backed by Greg Norman and Saudi Arabia’s public investment fund. Ahead of the Travelers Championship, McIlroy weighed in on Koepka’s decision, via Sky Sports, and he didn’t hold back.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#American#Midseason Madness
Tennis World Usa

Nick Kyrgios signs with Naomi Osaka's agency Evolve

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has been announced as the first client of Naomi Osaka's sports agency Evolve. Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam champion, left IMG and launched her own sports agency. Kyrgios, who reached out to Osaka after the US Open when she opened about her mental health struggles, is now supporting the Japanese by joining her sports agency.
TENNIS
swimswam.com

Italy Makes A Move On Day 3, But The U.S. Still Owns the Budapest Medal Table

LCM (50-meter format) The nation of Italy made a big jump in the overall swimming medal table on day three of the 2022 FINA World Aquatics Championships. Fueled by a huge World Record-breaking swim in the men’s 100m backstroke by Thomas Ceccon, Italy frog hopped both France and Australia to now position itself in the second slot behind the United States.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Hungary
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

U.S. swimmer Anita Alvarez saved from drowning by coach after fainting in pool

BUDAPEST, Hungary -- Andrea Fuentes prevented a tragedy at the swimming world championship with her quick reaction. The United States coach knew something was wrong when she saw artistic swimmer Anita Alvarez sink motionless to the bottom of the pool during a solo free routine Wednesday. Fuentes dived in, fully...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Four-time major champion Brooks Koepka QUITS the PGA Tour to become the highest-ranked golf star on the money-spinning Saudi LIV series - only months after slamming 'greedy' Phil Mickelson for doing the same

Brooks Koepka has become the latest big name to join LIV Golf, the controversial Saudi-backed breakaway tour. The four-time major winner will quit the PGA Tour and is slated to play in the series' second event in Portland next week. Koepka, a former World No 1 and four-time major winner,...
GOLF
Yardbarker

Wimbledon Is Now Ashleigh Barty's for the Taking

After withdrawing from the French Open, Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from the Wimbledon Grand Slam which is less than two weeks away. Osaka withdrew from the French Open after the major threatened her with expulsion following Osaka’s announcement that she wouldn’t be doing press in order to preserve her mental health. Now she is continuing on the path of maintaining mental well being by not participating in Wimbledon.
TENNIS
The Guardian

Shayna Jack’s golden swimming comeback cut short by freak injury at worlds

Australian swimmer Shayna Jack’s world championships are over after she broke a hand in a warm-up area. Jack had collected gold and silver medals in relay events ahead of her scheduled individual swims at the world titles in Budapest but the 23-year-old, on return to international competition after a two-year doping ban, was hurt in a freak accident on Wednesday.
SWIMMING & SURFING
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

62K+
Followers
49K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy