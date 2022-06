This week marks the anniversary of a significant weather event that impacted Central New York and especially areas across the Southern Tier into Pennsylvania. Hurricane Agnes, the first named storm in the Atlantic basin in 1972 was born in the Gulf of Mexico on June 18th. The outer bands of the storm produced 28 tornadoes across Florida on the 18th and 19th which killed 7 people in the state!

