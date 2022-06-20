'Jeopardy!' host Mayim Bialik announces she has COVID-19 on Instagram live: 'It's no joke'

"Jeopardy!" host Mayim Bialik says she's feeling a bit of regret and fear after recently testing positive for COVID-19.

Bialik, who is best known for her role in "The Big Bang Theory," made the announcement on Instagram Sunday and said the virus is "no joke."

She said exhaustion has been the most difficult symptom.

"Why did I ever go out? Why did I think everything was fine ever?" Bialik said.

Bialik has asthma, making her immunocompromised.

With cases and hospital admissions rising, universal indoor masking could soon make a comeback, and many business owners say reinstating mask-wearing rules puts them between a rock and a hard place.

A spokesperson for the game show host said that she's fully vaccinated.

Bialik is hoping the virus passes quickly and that her body knows what to do to heal.