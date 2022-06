Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. We met in the fall of 2014 and instantly connected. We had both had long careers in technology, one as an operator and the other as an investor. One of us had a PhD in computational linguistics and the other an MBA; one of us was starting a company and the other invested in startups. We were both working mothers and had both often been the only woman in the room at work. We had both experienced bias in the workplace and were both starting to think about how to change the systems that perpetuated such inequities.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 8 DAYS AGO