Kayte Barton, who has been a Special Olympic athlete for the last 25 years, designed the artwork on the back of the shirt for the run this year. Area law enforcement carried the "Flame of Hope" throughout the run. It stands as a symbol of courage and celebration of diversity and inclusion for everyone. These officers are named the "Guardians of the Flame".

OLMSTED COUNTY, MN ・ 14 HOURS AGO