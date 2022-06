JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo (CBS4) — Investigators with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office have named 38-year-old Alan “Haley” Mill as the suspect in Sunday’s collision with two cyclists that produced a state-wide Medina Alert. A sheriff’s office spokesperson confirmed for CBS4 that Mill is the registered owner of the gray Ford Escape which injured the cyclists west of Denver – one of them, a woman, critically. Alan ‘Haley’ Mill (credit: Colorado Bureau of Investigation) The two cyclists were part of a group traveling eastbound on Highway 40 on the south side of Interstate between two Evergreen exits, according to the sheriff’s office. Mill allegedly...

