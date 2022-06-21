ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
16 Shot, 6 Killed In Baltimore Weekend Violence, Including Man Shot In Head Along Interstate 95

By Mike Hellgren
 2 days ago

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Another bloody weekend across Baltimore left at least 16 people shot from Friday through Sunday. Six of those gunshot victims died from their injuries.

Here is a look at the violence on Sunday:

  • Two people were shot—one of them fatally—in the 2800-block of Kinsey Avenue just before midnight.
  • Two people were shot about an hour earlier in Park Heights.
  • A 25-year-old man was found shot dead on Interstate 95 near Caton Avenue.
  • A 40-year-old was shot and killed in Northeast Baltimore just after 4 a.m. and a 25-year-old woman was shot on North Dukeland Street at 12:34 a.m.

This is Saturday’s violence:

  • A 35-year-old man was killed in the 2700 block of Maryland Avenue.
  • A man was shot in the 2500 block of Washington Boulevard.
  • A man was shot in the 1900 block of Ramsay Street.
  • A woman was gunned down in the 2500 block of Talbot Road

This is the list of incidents from Friday:

  • A 20-year-old man was shot in the thigh on Monument Street.
  • Four people were shot in the 1800 block of West Lafayette Avenue.

Among the four victims was a 21-year-old woman who was driving down the street.

“It’s not safe anywhere in the city,” James White told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren.

Early Sunday, just after 4:30 a.m., police responded to what they thought was a single-vehicle collision on I-95 at Caton Avenue. They found 25-year-old Sai Charan Nakka from Hanover, Maryland, shot in the head. Doctors pronounced him dead at Shock Trauma.

MDTA police shut down the interstate for several hours for the “suspected homicide” investigation. They are still looking for witnesses but have not said whether the motive was road rage or something else.

Police believe no one else was in Nakka’s 2022 Hyundai Tucson at the time. He was traveling southbound away from downtown.

Anyone with information about this incident should call 443-915-7727.

“There needs to be more cameras around,” Avery Hopkins said. “As a whole in Maryland, we need to come together and stop this violence.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Baltimore#Baltimore Police#Interstate 95#Hyundai Tucson#Violent Crime#Wjz
