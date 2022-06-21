ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tigers trade Mud Hens outfielder Thompson to Dodgers

 2 days ago

The Detroit Tigers have traded Toledo Mud Hens outfielder Trayce Thompson to the Los Angeles Dodgers for cash considerations, the team confirmed on Monday.

The Dodgers were looking for a right-handed outfield bat to replace injured All-Star Mookie Betts.

Thompson was reportedly set to exercise an opt-out clause in his contract in a few days as his path to the big-league level in Detroit was seemingly blocked with a crowded outfield.

In 25 games with the Mud Hens, Thompson hit .299 with 17 runs, eight home runs, and 19 RBIs. He walked seven times and struck out 30 times.

Between Toledo and Triple-A El Paso of the Pacific Coast League, Thompson hit .305 in 41 games and 154 at-bats.

He appeared in six games with the San Diego Padres at the MLB level this season and was 1-for-14 at the plate. He came to the Tigers organization May 19 after getting designated for assignment by the Padres on May 10 and electing free agency.

