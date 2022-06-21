Election season begins for Shelby County suburbs

Some municipal candidates made certain their intentions to run this November were made early by pulling their qualifying petitions Monday — the first day the papers were available.

Others weren’t exactly sure if Monday was a holiday and decided to wait.

There was some confusion over whether the Shelby County Election Commission was open due to the Juneteenth holiday, so several candidates said they plan to file later this week, including Bartlett City Schools board incumbent Erin Berry, Bartlett alderman candidates Brandon Weise and Jimmy Norman, Bartlett mayoral candidate David Parsons, Lakeland mayoral candidate Josh Roman, and Lakeland School System board incumbents Laura Harrison and Deborah Thomas.

The municipal elections for Bartlett, Collierville, Germantown, Lakeland and Millington are Nov. 8. Both Bartlett and Lakeland have pivotal elections as their respective mayors are not seeking a new term, meaning a change in leadership for those respective suburbs.

The Shelby County Election Commission was open Monday despite the Juneteenth observance by many county offices. That left some hopefuls deciding to wait to pull their qualifying papers. Candidates listed have picked up their petitions and have until noon on Aug. 18 to gather the sufficient number of signatures and return their petitions to the Election Commission. Candidates have until Aug. 25 to withdraw from the race.

Bartlett

Brent Hammonds - Mayor

The Bartlett police officer plans to focus on bringing new businesses to the city, helping retain the school system’s success, and maintaining the city’s high safety standards. If elected, he would quit his job with the police department to assume the full-time mayoral duties.

Kevin Quinn - Mayor

Quinn won the city’s Alderman Position 6 seat in 2020. The digital media specialist currently also serves on the board of the Bartlett Education Foundation, the Shelby County Historical Commission and the Bartlett Historic Preservation Commission.

Brad King - Alderman Position 1

The retired Memphis firefighter is running for the seat currently held by W.C. “Bubba” Pleasant, who will retire at the end of his current term. This is King’s first time running for elected office, and he is expected to face other newcomers Christopher-Michael Barnes and Jimmy Norman.

Robert Griffin - Alderman Position 2



Griffin, the managing director of SmartCycle and former marketing director for Memphis in May, is looking to give back to his local community. He is running for the position vacated earlier this month when longtime Alderwoman Emily Elliott resigned because she is moving out of the suburb.

David Reaves - Alderman Position 3

Reaves is running for the seat that will be vacated with current Position 3 Alderman David Parsons running for mayor. Reaves, a former Shelby County Commissioner and Shelby County Schools board member, is a director with Nike and a co-owner of Bartlett’s Side Porch Steakhouse.

Bryan Woodruff - Board of Education Position 4



The BCS board chairman, who has served on the board since the district’s inception in 2014, is the Manager of Solutions Architecture for Lumen Technologies. He hopes to focus on advancing education through the integration of technology into the learning process from a young age, aligning with local industry, and growing and advancing the district’s STEAM programs.

Collierville

Maureen Fraser -Alderman Position 1

Maureen Fraser is seeking a new term in Alderman Position 1. Fraser, a local real estate agent, has served in that office since 2003. Over the past 10 years, the other aldermen have annually voted for her as vice mayor.

Missy Marshall - Alderman Position 4

Marshall is seeking a four-year term for Alderman Position 4. She won a special election in 2020 to fill the remaining two years of Alderman Tom Allen, who died earlier that summer. Marshall is the executive director for Keep Tennessee Beautiful. She is passionate about inspiring the next generation of leaders.

Jewel Jordan also announced his intention to run for Alderman Position 2. Alderman Billy Patton is not seeking reelection.

Jordan said via text message that he plans to pull his petition Tuesday.

Wanda Chism - Board of Education Position 2

Chism has served on the school board since the district’s inception. She holds Position 2 and is vice chairwoman for the suburban board. Chism taught for 31 years at the suburb’s schools before retiring in 2011. When she declared her intentions, she noted she wasn’t ready to leave the district yet.

Frank Warren - Board of Education Position 4

Warren, a local realtor, holds Position 4 on the school board. He is seeking his second four-year term after winning his seat in 2018. He said he wants to continue to support students as they see the effects of the pandemic on students due to the disruption it caused.

Germantown

Mike Palazzolo - Mayor

Palazzolo is seeking his third term as mayor of Germantown. Before seeking the suburb’s top elected position he served 10 years as alderman. Palazzolo, a former teacher, currently serves as the senior development officer for Rhodes College, his alma mater.

Manjit Kaur - Alderman Position 1

Kaur is challenging incumbent Scott Sanders for Alderman Position 1. Kaur, has volunteered in various local organizations, including the Germantown Education Foundation. She believes running for alderman is the next step in service to the community.

Scott Sanders - Alderman Position 1

Sanders is seeking a second four-year term for Alderman Position 1, the seat he currently holds. Sanders, who retired from the U.S. Marshals Service to pursue serving Germantown, believes his experience and the relationships he’s built can make him effective in a second term.

Mary Anne Gibson - Alderman Position 2

Gibson is running for her third four-year term in Alderman Position 2. Gibson, who is a real estate agent, currently serves as the suburb’s vice mayor. She’s served on a number of the city commissions and previously served on the Shelby County Schools Board of Education. She and her husband Steve have three grown children.

Angela Griffith - School Board Position 4

Griffith is seeking reelection for Position 4 on the Germantown Municipal School District Board of Education. The current board chairwoman is seeking her second four-year term. Professionally, she works in the food service industry. She is the mother of two who attend Houston High School and Houston Middle School. She is a graduate of Germantown schools.