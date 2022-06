Led by first team selections Sean Tucker and Mikel Jones, nine Syracuse stars were named to Phil Steele's Preseason All-ACC Team in this year's magazine. Tucker (first team/RB) and Matthew Bergeron (fourth team/OT) comprise 'Cuse's offensive selections, with Jones (first team/LB), Garrett Williams (second team/CB), Duce Chestnut (third team/CB) and Stefon Thompson (fourth team/LB) anchoring the SU defense. Andre Szmyt (PK) earned fourth team specialist nods, while Trebor Pena was honored as the second team's kick returner, and Courtney Jackson made the fourth team as a punt returner.

