What has been the biggest surprise for you through three games of the Stanley Cup Final?. Sean Leahy, NHL writer: I was a bit surprised how flip-flopped Game 3 was to Games 1 and 2, where we saw a Colorado domination. Was it the home ice advantage and Jon Cooper getting that last change and his preferred matchups? After being unable to get close to Darcy Kuemper through two games, the Lightning nearly lived there Monday night. They also prevented Colorado from testing Andrei Vasilevskiy at even strength. Shot attempts were kept to the perimeter — much like what the Avalanche did to Tampa Bay to start the series.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO