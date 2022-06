It was reported last week that the NFL Players Association "is bracing for a recommendation by the league of 'unprecedented' punishment" for Cleveland Browns star quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was, at that time, facing a minimum of 24 active civil lawsuits regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. Ahead of the weekend, a different story said that it's believed the NFL will "probably" look to suspend Watson for one entire season even though he's repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and had two grand juries decline to indict him.

