The Mount Vernon News sports department’s ATHLETE OF THE WEEK continues its recap of our best of the best, the athletes honored here in 2021-2022. Last week, we recognized the 40 athletes nominated for FEMALE ATHLETE of the WEEK and this week we review the 49 MALE ATHLETES of the WEEK. In the following two weeks, this feature spotlights the FEMALE ATHLETE of the YEAR, followed by the MALE ATHLETE of the YEAR.

MOUNT VERNON, OH ・ 14 HOURS AGO