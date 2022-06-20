3 Kenyon lacrosse players named to IMLCA All-Region squad
By Martin Fuller
Mount Vernon News
4 days ago
GAMBIER – Three Kenyon College men's lacrosse players were selected to the 2022 Intercollegiate Men's Lacrosse Coaches Association (IMLCA) All-Region teams. Senior goalie Mayo Amorello and senior short-stick defensive midfielder Joe Bolea were among the second-team picks, while senior midfielder Declan Curry picked up an honorable mention. It...
Camp Fighting Scot, a basketball camp, is offering two summer sessions for boys entering grades 4-12 and one session for girls in grades 4-12. Camp Fighting Scot is held on the College of Wooster campus in Wooster, Ohio, about an hour from Mount Vernon. This is the 52nd year of...
The Mount Vernon News sports department’s ATHLETE OF THE WEEK continues its recap of our best of the best, the athletes honored here in 2021-2022. Last week, we recognized the 40 athletes nominated for FEMALE ATHLETE of the WEEK and this week we review the 49 MALE ATHLETES of the WEEK. In the following two weeks, this feature spotlights the FEMALE ATHLETE of the YEAR, followed by the MALE ATHLETE of the YEAR.
Lexington’s Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course will host the 40th annual Vintage Grand Prix, sanctioned by the Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA), on Saturday. The longest continuously running spectator event at the track, which will feature 24 races in total this year, the Vintage Grand Prix features both historic and modern-day racing action. SVRA's SpeedTour weekend brings three races in International GT and also features a classic/vintage endurance race. Twelve additional group races are featured across multiple classes of vintage and classic cars. The latest in racing technology will also be on track with two classes from the Trans Am Series and open-wheel, tripleheader races from F4 U.S. Championship and Formula Regional Americas Championship. Off track, two car shows are scheduled – the British Car Showdown on Saturday (June 25) and Concours d'Elegance on Sunday (June 26). Saturday’s British Car Showdown is open to all British marques, and Sunday’s Concours is open to classic vintage and sports cars.
MARTINSBURG – Alta Maxine Davis, 84, of Martinsburg passed away on Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Johnstown Pointe Nursing Home. She was born on Dec. 19, 1937, in Fallsburg and was the daughter to the late John W. and Alta Chloe (Deenis) Frost. Alta was a member of the...
ASHLAND – Hospice of North Central Ohio (HNCO) welcomed Sabrina Pugh to the board of directors. “I am looking forward to serving on the HNCO board and giving back to an organization that has helped our family through some difficult times," Pugh said. Pugh has been teaching at Mount...
COLUMBUS – Columbia Gas of Ohio launched the Good Call. Great Yard. 811 Contest, encouraging anyone throughout the Columbia Gas service territory to submit a video or picture sharing why they could use some yard help for a chance to win big. From June 1 to July 13, individuals...
Director and Chief Curator sought by Kenyon College in Gambier, OH to provide strategic and collaborative leadership, management, and inspiration to develop artistic programming. Responsible for operation and management of the college's gallery. Must have relevant education & experience. Send 2 resumes & cover letter (no calls) to Leah Miller, 209 Chase Ave. Gambier, OH 43022 REF#8860.012.
MOUNT VERNON – After many months of searching, the board of directors of Interchurch Social Services announced the appointment of Carolyn Fergus to the position of executive director. Fergus spent 35 years serving in the public safety sector. She was with the Ohio State Patrol for three years, Knox...
MANSFIELD – Mansfield Motor Group (MGM), an automotive dealership in Mansfield, Ohio, featuring Honda, Lincoln, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Volvo and Superformance vehicles, is celebrating 75 years and four generations of service to Northeast Ohio and surrounding areas. Dirk Schluter, Mansfield Motor Group third generation president, said his grandfather started the...
Applicant gives notice that the Applicant has files and Application for Change of Name in this Court requesting the change of name of Makenzi Justice Lord to Makenzi Justice Goodwin. A hearing on the Application will be held on July 28, 2022 at 10:00A.M in the Probate Court of Knox...
MOUNT VERNON – Following success with the annual fundraising event, Power of the Purse, Women United can invest in programming throughout Knox County. Women United is an affinity group of United Way of Knox County Ohio composed of passionate women who offer their time, talent and treasure to improve lives throughout Knox County. This volunteer-driven group is an organization of its own design. Women United exists to mobilize the power of women to advance the common good in the community.
Butler Township Board of Trustees' wishes to thank the residents of its township for it's community pride, spirit, and cooperation. Heavy storms rolled across our township and our residents were quick to send us pictures, and information on the damage. When going into an area, residents came to assist us, or had already been working on clearing the debris caused by the storms. With you being our eyes and providing your helping hands Butler Townships' roads were open and clear in record time. Thank you again for all your assistance.
Volunteers are the foundation of keeping parks and trails maintained for others to enjoy. Several groups are active, from educational to recreational realms. Those interested in any of the following work groups may complete a volunteer form: https://forms.gle/sKyyzujbq4aaB3jJ9. Bluebird trail monitoring at various parks. Butterfly transect trail monitoring at Honey...
MOUNT VERNON – Food For The Hungry opened a special summer grant aimed to help local organizations that fill the food gap for children and teens during summer vacation throughout Knox County. Through the past and present generosity of Knox Countians, reserve funds were available so that local organizations'...
Morris Township Trustees met in an emergency session Thursday, June 16 for the purpose of addressing removal of storm debris for township residents. The township has contracted for services with Total Turf & Dirt to remove branches and brush that is placed along the road in front of the residence. Pick up began Monday, June 20, and will continue for two weeks.
