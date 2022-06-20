ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambier, OH

3 Kenyon lacrosse players named to IMLCA All-Region squad

By Martin Fuller
Mount Vernon News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGAMBIER – Three Kenyon College men's lacrosse players were selected to the 2022 Intercollegiate Men's Lacrosse Coaches Association (IMLCA) All-Region teams. Senior goalie Mayo Amorello and senior short-stick defensive midfielder Joe Bolea were among the second-team picks, while senior midfielder Declan Curry picked up an honorable mention. It...

mountvernonnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mount Vernon News

Summer basketball camp has openings

Camp Fighting Scot, a basketball camp, is offering two summer sessions for boys entering grades 4-12 and one session for girls in grades 4-12. Camp Fighting Scot is held on the College of Wooster campus in Wooster, Ohio, about an hour from Mount Vernon. This is the 52nd year of...
WOOSTER, OH
Mount Vernon News

MALE Athletes of the WEEK 2021-2022 49 boys earned nominations

The Mount Vernon News sports department’s ATHLETE OF THE WEEK continues its recap of our best of the best, the athletes honored here in 2021-2022. Last week, we recognized the 40 athletes nominated for FEMALE ATHLETE of the WEEK and this week we review the 49 MALE ATHLETES of the WEEK. In the following two weeks, this feature spotlights the FEMALE ATHLETE of the YEAR, followed by the MALE ATHLETE of the YEAR.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Mount Vernon News

Vintage car race showdown at Mid-Ohio

Lexington’s Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course will host the 40th annual Vintage Grand Prix, sanctioned by the Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA), on Saturday. The longest continuously running spectator event at the track, which will feature 24 races in total this year, the Vintage Grand Prix features both historic and modern-day racing action. SVRA's SpeedTour weekend brings three races in International GT and also features a classic/vintage endurance race. Twelve additional group races are featured across multiple classes of vintage and classic cars. The latest in racing technology will also be on track with two classes from the Trans Am Series and open-wheel, tripleheader races from F4 U.S. Championship and Formula Regional Americas Championship. Off track, two car shows are scheduled – the British Car Showdown on Saturday (June 25) and Concours d'Elegance on Sunday (June 26). Saturday’s British Car Showdown is open to all British marques, and Sunday’s Concours is open to classic vintage and sports cars.
LEXINGTON, OH
Mount Vernon News

Alta Maxine Davis

MARTINSBURG – Alta Maxine Davis, 84, of Martinsburg passed away on Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Johnstown Pointe Nursing Home. She was born on Dec. 19, 1937, in Fallsburg and was the daughter to the late John W. and Alta Chloe (Deenis) Frost. Alta was a member of the...
MARTINSBURG, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Gambier, OH
Mount Vernon News

Hospice of North Central Ohio welcomes new board member

ASHLAND – Hospice of North Central Ohio (HNCO) welcomed Sabrina Pugh to the board of directors. “I am looking forward to serving on the HNCO board and giving back to an organization that has helped our family through some difficult times," Pugh said. Pugh has been teaching at Mount...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
Mount Vernon News

Columbia Gas launches yard makeover contest with $5K prize

COLUMBUS – Columbia Gas of Ohio launched the Good Call. Great Yard. 811 Contest, encouraging anyone throughout the Columbia Gas service territory to submit a video or picture sharing why they could use some yard help for a chance to win big. From June 1 to July 13, individuals...
OHIO STATE
Mount Vernon News

Director and Chief Curator

Director and Chief Curator sought by Kenyon College in Gambier, OH to provide strategic and collaborative leadership, management, and inspiration to develop artistic programming. Responsible for operation and management of the college's gallery. Must have relevant education & experience. Send 2 resumes & cover letter (no calls) to Leah Miller, 209 Chase Ave. Gambier, OH 43022 REF#8860.012.
GAMBIER, OH
Mount Vernon News

Fergus to replace retiring exec at Interchurch Social Services

MOUNT VERNON – After many months of searching, the board of directors of Interchurch Social Services announced the appointment of Carolyn Fergus to the position of executive director. Fergus spent 35 years serving in the public safety sector. She was with the Ohio State Patrol for three years, Knox...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lacrosse Players#College Lacrosse#Kenyon College#Imlca All Region#Ncaa Division Iii#Division#The Ncac Defensive Player
Mount Vernon News

Mansfield Motor Group celebrates 75th anniversary

MANSFIELD – Mansfield Motor Group (MGM), an automotive dealership in Mansfield, Ohio, featuring Honda, Lincoln, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Volvo and Superformance vehicles, is celebrating 75 years and four generations of service to Northeast Ohio and surrounding areas. Dirk Schluter, Mansfield Motor Group third generation president, said his grandfather started the...
MANSFIELD, OH
Mount Vernon News

Advertisement for Bids for Construction Contracts

EJCDC® C-111, Section 00 11 13 - Suggested Advertisement for Bids for Construction Contracts. Copyright © 2013 National Society of Professional Engineers, American Council of Engineering Companies,. and American Society of Civil Engineers. All rights reserved. Sealed Bids will be received by the Village of Gambier in the...
GAMBIER, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Sports
Mount Vernon News

Women United 2022 grant applications available

MOUNT VERNON – Following success with the annual fundraising event, Power of the Purse, Women United can invest in programming throughout Knox County. Women United is an affinity group of United Way of Knox County Ohio composed of passionate women who offer their time, talent and treasure to improve lives throughout Knox County. This volunteer-driven group is an organization of its own design. Women United exists to mobilize the power of women to advance the common good in the community.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
Mount Vernon News

Thank you Butler Township Residents

Butler Township Board of Trustees' wishes to thank the residents of its township for it's community pride, spirit, and cooperation. Heavy storms rolled across our township and our residents were quick to send us pictures, and information on the damage. When going into an area, residents came to assist us, or had already been working on clearing the debris caused by the storms. With you being our eyes and providing your helping hands Butler Townships' roads were open and clear in record time. Thank you again for all your assistance.
BUTLER, OH
Mount Vernon News

Parks District shares recent highlights

Volunteers are the foundation of keeping parks and trails maintained for others to enjoy. Several groups are active, from educational to recreational realms. Those interested in any of the following work groups may complete a volunteer form: https://forms.gle/sKyyzujbq4aaB3jJ9. Bluebird trail monitoring at various parks. Butterfly transect trail monitoring at Honey...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
Mount Vernon News

Food For The Hungry grants $27,800 for summer food programs​​​​​

MOUNT VERNON – Food For The Hungry opened a special summer grant aimed to help local organizations that fill the food gap for children and teens during summer vacation throughout Knox County. Through the past and present generosity of Knox Countians, reserve funds were available so that local organizations'...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
Mount Vernon News

Storm cleanup in Morris Township

Morris Township Trustees met in an emergency session Thursday, June 16 for the purpose of addressing removal of storm debris for township residents. The township has contracted for services with Total Turf & Dirt to remove branches and brush that is placed along the road in front of the residence. Pick up began Monday, June 20, and will continue for two weeks.
KNOX COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy