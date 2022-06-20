OHSAA provides 2022 fall athletic season regional alignments

Lexington’s Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course will host the 40th annual Vintage Grand Prix, sanctioned by the Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA), on Saturday. The longest continuously running spectator event at the track, which will feature 24 races in total this year, the Vintage Grand Prix features both historic and modern-day racing action. SVRA's SpeedTour weekend brings three races in International GT and also features a classic/vintage endurance race. Twelve additional group races are featured across multiple classes of vintage and classic cars. The latest in racing technology will also be on track with two classes from the Trans Am Series and open-wheel, tripleheader races from F4 U.S. Championship and Formula Regional Americas Championship. Off track, two car shows are scheduled – the British Car Showdown on Saturday (June 25) and Concours d'Elegance on Sunday (June 26). Saturday’s British Car Showdown is open to all British marques, and Sunday’s Concours is open to classic vintage and sports cars.

LEXINGTON, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO