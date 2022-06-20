OHSAA provides 2022 fall athletic season regional alignments
COLUMBUS – The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced the new divisional breakdowns for the upcoming fall sports, along with football playoff regional assignments. The OHSAA board of directors approved the new divisions during its June meeting last week. The OHSAA uses enrollment data provided by the Ohio...
The Mount Vernon News sports department’s ATHLETE OF THE WEEK continues its recap of our best of the best, the athletes honored here in 2021-2022. Last week, we recognized the 40 athletes nominated for FEMALE ATHLETE of the WEEK and this week we review the 49 MALE ATHLETES of the WEEK. In the following two weeks, this feature spotlights the FEMALE ATHLETE of the YEAR, followed by the MALE ATHLETE of the YEAR.
Mount Vernon Junior League golf action stepped up to the tee last week, and under the coaching of Mount Vernon Nazarene University assistant golf coach and former PGA Canada Tour winner TT Crouch, along with Mount Vernon High School golf coach Anthony Savage, the student-golfers continued progress and recorded some hot scores.
COLUMBUS – Columbia Gas of Ohio launched the Good Call. Great Yard. 811 Contest, encouraging anyone throughout the Columbia Gas service territory to submit a video or picture sharing why they could use some yard help for a chance to win big. From June 1 to July 13, individuals...
Lexington’s Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course will host the 40th annual Vintage Grand Prix, sanctioned by the Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA), on Saturday. The longest continuously running spectator event at the track, which will feature 24 races in total this year, the Vintage Grand Prix features both historic and modern-day racing action. SVRA's SpeedTour weekend brings three races in International GT and also features a classic/vintage endurance race. Twelve additional group races are featured across multiple classes of vintage and classic cars. The latest in racing technology will also be on track with two classes from the Trans Am Series and open-wheel, tripleheader races from F4 U.S. Championship and Formula Regional Americas Championship. Off track, two car shows are scheduled – the British Car Showdown on Saturday (June 25) and Concours d'Elegance on Sunday (June 26). Saturday’s British Car Showdown is open to all British marques, and Sunday’s Concours is open to classic vintage and sports cars.
Ariel-Foundation Park again will host Mount Vernon’s Fourth of July Celebration on Monday, July 4, with a fireworks show starting shortly after dusk. Streetlights will be turned off before the show, so spectators should be seated by 9:45 p.m. and remain seated until after the fireworks end and the streetlights are turned back on.
MOUNT VERNON – After many months of searching, the board of directors of Interchurch Social Services announced the appointment of Carolyn Fergus to the position of executive director. Fergus spent 35 years serving in the public safety sector. She was with the Ohio State Patrol for three years, Knox...
MOUNT VERNON – Jerry L. Magers, 79, of Mount Vernon passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at his home. He was born on March 23, 1943, in Bladensburg to the late Frank and Marguerite (Riley) Magers. Jerry earned an associate's degree from Columbus State Community College in refrigeration....
MARTINSBURG – Alta Maxine Davis, 84, of Martinsburg passed away on Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Johnstown Pointe Nursing Home. She was born on Dec. 19, 1937, in Fallsburg and was the daughter to the late John W. and Alta Chloe (Deenis) Frost. Alta was a member of the...
MOUNT VERNON – Martha Carolyn Link, 85, of Mount Vernon passed away at Country Club Retirement Campus. She was born on May 13, 1937, to Robert and Winnifred (Horn) Hall in Mount Vernon. Martha was a graduate of Gambier High School, Class of 1955. Martha and her husband, Chuck,...
MOUNT VERNON – Allen Thomas Myers, 66, a lifetime resident of Mount Vernon, passed away June 20, 2022, at Riverside Methodist Hospital after a brief illness. He was born on Jan. 26, 1956, in Mount Vernon to John and MaryJane (Vail) Myers. Allen graduated from Mount Vernon High School...
MOUNT VERNON – Jean Ann Bostick, 90, of Mount Vernon died June 20, 2022, at Brookdale Senior Living in Mount Vernon. Jean Ann Bostick was born April 4, 1932, in Beaver, West Virginia, to John L. and Anna (Akers) Martin. Jean graduated from Shady Springs High School in 1950.
Volunteers are the foundation of keeping parks and trails maintained for others to enjoy. Several groups are active, from educational to recreational realms. Those interested in any of the following work groups may complete a volunteer form: https://forms.gle/sKyyzujbq4aaB3jJ9. Bluebird trail monitoring at various parks. Butterfly transect trail monitoring at Honey...
The response of the community to the health challenges Josh Kirby has faced since being diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumor has made him believe that “the kindness of people is healing.”. Kirby, the First Ward Mount Vernon City Councilman and president of Kahrl and Co., an independent insurance...
The following matters are the subject of this public notice by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency. The complete public notice, including any additional instructions for submitting comments, requesting information, a public hearing, filing an appeal, or ADA accommodations may be obtained at: https://epa.ohio.gov/actions or Hearing Clerk, Ohio EPA, 50 W. Town St. P.O. Box 1049, Columbus, Ohio 43216. Ph: 614-644-3037 email: HClerk@epa.ohio.gov.
Director and Chief Curator sought by Kenyon College in Gambier, OH to provide strategic and collaborative leadership, management, and inspiration to develop artistic programming. Responsible for operation and management of the college's gallery. Must have relevant education & experience. Send 2 resumes & cover letter (no calls) to Leah Miller, 209 Chase Ave. Gambier, OH 43022 REF#8860.012.
(THE CENTER SQUARE) –Two bills in the Ohio General Assembly would ban abortion in the state following Friday’s U.S. Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that prevented states from banning abortion. The court ruled 5-4 that there is no Constitutional right to an...
MOUNT VERNON – Following success with the annual fundraising event, Power of the Purse, Women United can invest in programming throughout Knox County. Women United is an affinity group of United Way of Knox County Ohio composed of passionate women who offer their time, talent and treasure to improve lives throughout Knox County. This volunteer-driven group is an organization of its own design. Women United exists to mobilize the power of women to advance the common good in the community.
Butler Township Board of Trustees' wishes to thank the residents of its township for it's community pride, spirit, and cooperation. Heavy storms rolled across our township and our residents were quick to send us pictures, and information on the damage. When going into an area, residents came to assist us, or had already been working on clearing the debris caused by the storms. With you being our eyes and providing your helping hands Butler Townships' roads were open and clear in record time. Thank you again for all your assistance.
MOUNT VERNON – Food For The Hungry opened a special summer grant aimed to help local organizations that fill the food gap for children and teens during summer vacation throughout Knox County. Through the past and present generosity of Knox Countians, reserve funds were available so that local organizations'...
