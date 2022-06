The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Liverpool and Northern Ireland right-back Conor Bradley has joined Bolton on a season-long loan deal. On announcing the deal for the 18-year-old, Bolton manager Ian Evatt said: “Conor was a target for us in January. It wasn’t achievable then because Liverpool wanted him for their first team but they’ve trusted us to be the next phase of his development and, again, that’s a huge feather in our cap.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO