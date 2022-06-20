ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Tips To Avoid Over Priced Auto Repairs

By David Thompson
itechpost.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaking the initial purchase is only the first financial outlay required when owning a car. Maintenance is ongoing throughout a vehicle's life and keeping a car running safely and efficiently can become increasingly costly. That doesn't mean costly and unexpected repairs need to be seen as an unfortunate inevitability....

www.itechpost.com

Comments / 0

CBS LA

28 arrested, 112 stolen catalytic converters recovered Inland Empire auto repair shops, recycling businesses

Inspections of dozens of vehicle repair shops throughout the Inland Empire turned up more than 100 stolen catalytic converters and resulted in 28 arrests, authorities said Thursday.Catalytic converter thefts skyrocketed during the pandemic across Southern California. A number organized theft rings have been taken down, but the Vehicle Dismantler Industrial Strike Team — a task force made up of investigators from the DMV and law enforcement officers from Chino Hills, Chino, Upland, Montclair, Ontario and San Bernardino — recently focused its efforts on the automotive repair shops and recycling facilities that are purchasing the stolen catalytic converters.The strike team conducted business inspections at 64 automotive repair shops and recycling facilities, looking specifically for suspected stolen catalytic converters. Twenty-eight arrests were made, and 112 catalytic converters seized as a result of the inspections, according to San Bernardino County sheriff's Sgt. Ian Golditch. Four citations were also issued by the Department of Toxic Substance Control for environmental violations.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Benzinga

10 Of The Worst Cars Ever Made

Among the thousands of car models, names like the Ford Mustang and the Porsche 911 stand out as some of the most iconic vehicles ever created. On the other hand, certain cars have been produced that have come off as ridiculous in the long run in terms of design, safety, aesthetics, and feel.
CARS
Motorious

Driver Outruns Cops With One Of The Most Powerful Muscle Cars, Then Runs Out Of Gas

If only the gas tank was bigger, this Hellcat could have pulled off one of the most successful getaways. What would you do with one of the fastest production cars ever made? Well, Mohamed Ahmed Abu-Shlieba thought the Dodge Challenger Hellcat could outrun the cops. Not only was he right about the police cars not being able to keep up, thanks to the Hellcat’s top speed of 200-MPH, the helicopters couldn’t keep up either.
CARS
torquenews.com

Ford F-150 Lightning Problem Some Owners Don’t Realize Until It’s Too Late

The Ford F-150 Lightning is an extremely popular electric truck. However, some owners buy one before finding out there is a problem when it comes to using one like they did with their previous gas or diesel truck. Ford F-150 Lightning Problem Spotlighted. There’s a reason why many people buy...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Goodyear Shows Off New Airless Tires

Tires are one of the most important elements of any car, and people have been trying to perfect the art of crafting these round and sticky objects for over a century. One of the most well-known and respected in the business, Goodyear, has been at the forefront of tire technology, and its latest ground-breaking tech is making big waves on the internet. Goodyear has been developing its airless tire technology for what feels like ages, and now we finally get to see them in action on a Tesla Model 3. In the following video, we get to see the Tesla EV carve corners and dodge cones with impressive poise.
CARS

