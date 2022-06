It seems like only a few months ago that I would see just an occasional one of these here and there while driving in Missoula. But lately, BOOM! Like flowers in the springtime, they seem to be blooming everywhere. And while this is not a new awareness campaign, nor are its grass roots in Missoula, it appears our town, like so many others, is embracing the simple notion of stating the obvious and reminding motorists to be more courteous and conscientious. It's almost too simple, right?

MISSOULA, MT ・ 4 DAYS AGO