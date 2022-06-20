Obituary: Delores Gebhardt

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. The 69th Annual Manchester Chicken Broil is a decades-long, entirely volunteer-run tradition in the Village of Manchester, located 25 minutes outside Ann Arbor in Washtenaw County. Set for 4–8pm on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at the Alumni Memorial Field, this is the second year the Chicken Broil has taken place on a Saturday (previously it was the third Thursday in July), something Chicken Broil co-chair Jeff Mann is eager to build upon: “We switched to Saturday to draw more families who had a hard time making it during the weeknights because of work the next day. By making it more accessible to families on the weekend, the goal is to try and get more folks acclimated to downtown Manchester, where they can explore the community and make it a day trip. We also thought, if we’re going to make the date change, last year was the year because we missed 2020. It made sense to test the switch and we were pleased with the turnout.”

MANCHESTER, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO