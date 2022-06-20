ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, MI

Obituary: Delores Gebhardt

By Sara Swanson
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDecrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Delores “Hossy” Gebhardt, 79, of Manchester, passed away June 19, 2022. Delores’s family and friends will gather Thursday, June 23, 2022, from 10am to 11am at Manchester United Methodist Church, 501 Ann Arbor St. Her funeral service...

