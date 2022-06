This week’s events worth checking out. Doublecheck times with the event organizers as they can change due to weather or other factors. Russia’s war against the Ukraine has left devastation and destruction across parts of the country — no matter one’s view on the situation, it’s hard not to feel for the impacts on ordinary people in the country. Whitewater Music Hall is partnering up with guitarist Harold Melo to put on this show with other area musical artists. The evening will include bands The Station, The Short Pay Riders and Substyle, the latter two for which Melo plays guitar. An immigrant of Peru, Melo has been wowing audiences with his guitar playing — the guy is a virtuoso and an encyclopedia of guitar and music theory knowledge. One hundred percent of the proceeds from the show will go toward supporting humanitarian efforts in the Ukraine. $10. 6:30 pm.

WAUSAU, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO