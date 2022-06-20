ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio teacher reacts to 'nightmare' of arming educators

By Michela Moscufo, ABC News
WOKV
WOKV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ebw9h_0gGj8Q1300
The Solheim Cup - Preview Day 4 Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Traci Arway, a special education coordinator within the public school system in Columbus, Ohio, has had nightmares about having guns in her classroom.

Arway works in multiple different schools across the district, helping students with special needs, and her nightmare has just become closer to reality, she said.

Earlier this week, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine passed a law that makes it easier for teachers to carry guns within schools. House Bill 99 reduces the hours of training required for teachers to carry guns from 700 to less than 24.

Her response to this decision is disgust and anger, she told ABC’s "Start Here."

“I am having a hard time connecting the dots of how arming untrained people are going to keep people safe," Arway said.

Governor DeWine succeeded in making it easier for teachers to carry guns in classrooms, effectively weakening the impact of a 2021 state Supreme Court ruling requiring teachers to receive extensive training.

Although the majority of states prohibit firearms in K-12 schools, teachers are currently exempt in at least nine states, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Arway, who has had a history of gun violence in her family, says she chooses to keep her household “gun free.”

In regards to her classroom, “I would leave the profession if I was told I had to carry,” she said.

Working at different schools and in different classrooms on a regular basis, Arway says she takes extra precautions because she is fearful of a school shooting.

“I don't go into a building without thinking of my exit plan,” she said. “I make sure I tell at least three different people that I'm in their building and where I'll be in the building.”

Federally, a bipartisan group of lawmakers are moving closer to an agreement that would require enhanced states’ background checks and provide states grants to encourage the creation of ‘red flag’ laws that are triggered when supposedly dangerous individuals try to purchase guns, although the negotiations are currently stalled over a few provisions.

The policy of arming teachers has resurfaced in debates surrounding gun legislation after the mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, which left 21 dead, and Buffalo, New York, which left 10 dead.

The first weekend of June saw at least 11 mass shootings across the country, leaving 17 dead and 62 injured.

“Why are we resorting to arming teachers?” said Arway. “We need to put money, resources and effort into being proactive and not reactive.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOKV

States with strict gun-permitting laws consider next steps

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday struck down a New York state law that had restricted who could obtain a permit to carry a gun in public. Under the law in place since 1913, New York residents needed to show proper cause, or an actual need, to carry a concealed handgun in public for self-defense..
POLITICS
WOKV

Uvalde victim's sister pleads for gun safety measures

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — The sister of a 9-year-old girl killed in the Uvalde school shooting rampage tearfully pleaded on Thursday with Texas lawmakers to pass tougher gun laws and questioned why so many security measures failed. "I'm here begging for you guys to do something," said...
UVALDE, TX
WOKV

New Mexico election drama has roots in wider county movement

SANTA FE, New Mexico — (AP) — A rural New Mexico county's initial refusal to certify its primary election results sent ripples across the country last week, a symbol of how even the most elemental functions of democracy have become politicized pressure points amid the swirl of lies stemming from the 2020 presidential outcome.
OTERO COUNTY, NM
WOKV

Owners of candle factory damaged in tornado plan expansion

The company that operated a Kentucky candle factory leveled by a deadly winter tornado plans to ramp up production with a $33 million investment at a nearby plant, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday. Mayfield Consumer Products LLC, a maker of candles and other home fragrance products, plans to employ more...
MAYFIELD, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Buffalo, OH
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Education
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
Columbus, OH
Education
WOKV

Ohio State gets approval to trademark 'The' for merchandise

COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — Ohio State University has won its fight to trademark the word “The.”. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office approved the university’s request Tuesday. The school says it allows Ohio State to control use of “The” on branded products associated with and sold through athletics and collegiate channels, such as T-shirts, baseball caps and hats.
OHIO STATE
WOKV

California Senate rejects involuntary servitude amendment

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — A proposal aimed at removing the last remnant of slavery from California law failed to pass the state Senate on Thursday after Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration warned it could cost taxpayers billions of dollars by forcing the state to pay prisoners a $15-per-hour minimum wage.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WOKV

Greitens RINO video spurred threats to family, lawyer says

COLUMBIA, Mo. — (AP) — The family of Missouri U.S. Senate candidate Eric Greitens has been subjected to "serious threats" in the days since he released a violent campaign video in which he declares he's "hunting" RINOs, or Republicans in Name Only, the lawyer for his ex-wife said in court Thursday.
MISSOURI STATE
WOKV

Colorado wind turbine found snapped in half

LOGAN COUNTY, Colo. — Crews in Colorado were called to an unusual sight: a wind turbine had snapped in half and fallen over. The Fleming Volunteer Fire Department said on Facebook that it was called out along with the Sterling Fire Department for a report of blades falling off a turbine. When crews arrived on scene, they found that a turbine had snapped in half, creating an inverted “V” shape.
FLEMING, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
WOKV

Rural Nevada county postpones accepting primary vote results

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — Elected officials in a rural Nevada county decided Thursday to postpone until Friday certifying results of the 317 votes cast in their jurisdiction during the state’s June 14 primary election. The decision in Nevada comes a week after lawmakers in a Republican-leaning...
LAS VEGAS, NV
WOKV

From 'carp' to 'copi': unpopular fish getting a makeover

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — (AP) — You're in the mood for fish and your server suggests a dish of invasive carp. Ugh, you might say. But how about broiled copi, fresh from the Mississippi River?. Here's the catch: They're the same thing. Illinois and partner organizations kicked off...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Firearms#School Shooting#State Supreme Court#Abc
WOKV

Georgia runoffs to decide secretary of state, other nominees

ATLANTA — (AP) — Georgia Democrats will choose their nominee for secretary of state Tuesday in primary runoff elections, voting on a position that assumed new importance after former President Donald Trump cast doubt on Georgia's 2020 election results by making false claims of widespread voter fraud. That's...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Special Education
WOKV

Georgia woman sentenced to jail for prank pushing man into lake

AUGUSTA, Ga. — A Georgia woman pleaded guilty to reckless conduct and involuntary manslaughter and will spend a year in jail after a prank turned deadly. Shontover Kirkland had rented two boats on April 25, 2021, and the boats were parked and tied together at Clarks Hill Lake, WRDW reported. A group was on the boats with Kirkland, including best friends Eynn Wilson and Edward Kirk.
GEORGIA STATE
WOKV

South Dakota AG convicted on 2 impeachment charges, removed

PIERRE, S.D. — (AP) — The South Dakota Senate on Tuesday convicted Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg of two impeachment charges stemming from a 2020 fatal crash, removing and barring him from future office in a stinging rebuke that showed most senators didn’t believe his account of the crash.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WOKV

Not digging it: Vermont state troopers arrest man who attacked them with excavator

BURLINGTON, Vt. — A Vermont man is accused of attacking state troopers with an excavator after his son was accused of burglary and assault, authorities said. Wayne Tallman, 52, of Hardwick, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia County criminal court to felony counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer by threatening them with a deadly weapon and impeding a public officer and misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest and reckless endangerment, the Barre Montpelier Times Argus reported.
HARDWICK, VT
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
8K+
Followers
73K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy