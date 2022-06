CAYUGA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WHCU) — A missing car and some damaged mailboxes in Cayuga Heights. Village police say a white Honda C-R-V was taken from a driveway between nine o’clock last night and two o’clock this morning. Police say the car, which was unlocked with the keys inside, has heavy damage with no front grill or side view mirror. They believe the stolen car was involved in the damage of several mailboxes and other property in the village.

CAYUGA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO