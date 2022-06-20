ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Brewers place starter Aaron Ashby on injured list

By Anthony Franco
MLB Trade Rumors
MLB Trade Rumors
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gGlfK_0gGiyfzS00
Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Aaron Ashby Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Brewers announced they’ve placed starter Aaron Ashby on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to June 17, due to left forearm inflammation. Star reliever Josh Hader has been activated from the restricted list — he’d taken a bit more than the allotted three days on paternity leave — to take Ashby’s spot on the active roster.

Forearm inflammation is always an eyebrow-raising diagnosis for a pitcher, but Ashby downplayed any long-term concern when speaking with reporters (video provided by Adam McCalvy of MLB.com). The southpaw indicated he’d felt some discomfort when trying to throw a breaking ball during yesterday’s bullpen session, necessitating the IL stint. He quickly added that an MRI conducted today didn’t reveal any structural damage, however, and expressed a desire to get back to throwing after a few days of rest.

It seems as if Ashby’s IL stint could be relatively brief, although the club will surely exercise caution with a young arm of his caliber. Regarded as one of the game’s top pitching prospects after a promising debut effort late last season, Ashby has started eight of his 14 outings this year. He’s tossed 55 innings of 4.25 ERA ball, but his excellent 27.5% strikeout rate and 62.2% ground-ball percentage demonstrate a rare combination. Ashby and Alex Cobb are the only pitchers (minimum 40 innings) to generate both strikeouts and worm burners at that kind of clip this season.

Ashby becomes the third Milwaukee starter to land on the shelf. Freddy Peralta will be out until after the All-Star Break due to a shoulder issue, while Brandon Woodruff has missed the past few weeks with a high ankle sprain and a bout with Raynaud’s syndrome. That leaves Milwaukee with a four-man staff of Corbin Burnes, Adrian Houser, Eric Lauer and Jason Alexander at the moment, although Woodruff is expected back soon after beginning a minor league rehab assignment last week.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLB Trade Rumors

Brewers designate Lorenzo Cain for assignment

The Brewers have designated Lorenzo Cain for assignment. The move comes on the same day that he reached 10 years of MLB service time. Cain and the club came to a “mutual decision” about the roster move, per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. Jonathan Davis was selected from Triple-A to take his roster spot, per the team.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MLB Trade Rumors

Brewers claim RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez off waivers

The Brewers claimed right-hander Chi Chi Gonzalez off waivers from the Twins, per a club announcement. Right-hander Freddy Peralta was transferred from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day injured list to make room on the 40-man roster. Minnesota selected Gonzalez’s contract for a spot start and subsequently designated him for assignment over the weekend. He also was up for a start as a COVID-related replacement when the Twins were in Toronto.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MLB Trade Rumors

Angels star Shohei Ohtani reportedly seeking record average annual salary

Back in January it was reported that the Angels and two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani had yet to engage in long-term extension talks. In his latest piece, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that the Angels had “informal discussions” with Ohtani’s representatives late in spring training that may hint at what the hybrid player’s next contract looks like. Specifically, Ohtani’s camp indicated that any contract would have to award the reigning MVP a record average salary, currently held by Max Scherzer with an annual $43.3M salary courtesy of the Mets.
ANAHEIM, CA
Yardbarker

Report: Dodgers eyeing trade for outfielder

The Los Angeles Dodgers appear to be in no danger of missing out on the playoffs this year, despite the recent injury to stud outfielder Mookie Betts. They currently hold only a 1/2 game lead over the San Diego Padres in the NL West, but with the expanded playoffs this year, it would be a stunner if Los Angeles missed the postseason all together this fall for the first time since 2012.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
MLB Trade Rumors

Reds activate Jonathan India, Mike Moustakas

The Reds reinstated infielders Jonathan India and Mike Moustakas from the injured list and recalled southpaw Reiver Sanmartin before tonight’s game against the Diamondbacks. Corner outfielder Aristides Aquino is headed to the 10-day injured list due to a left calf strain, while infielders Colin Moran and Alejo López have been optioned to Triple-A Louisville.
CINCINNATI, OH
MLB Trade Rumors

Mariners outright veteran reliever Drew Steckenrider

The Mariners announced Tuesday that righty Drew Steckenrider, who was designated for assignment last week, has cleared outright waivers and been assigned to Triple-A Tacoma. He’ll remain with the club but will not hold a spot on the 40-man roster. Steckenrider has enough service time to reject the assignment...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corbin Burnes
Person
Freddy Peralta
Person
Eric Lauer
Person
Alex Cobb
Person
Jason Alexander
Person
Brandon Woodruff
Person
Adrian Houser
MLB Trade Rumors

Yankees release former Gold Glove defender Ender Inciarte

The Yankees are releasing outfielder Ender Inciarte from his minor league contract, reports Conor Foley of the Scranton Times-Tribune (on Twitter). He’ll hit the open market and seek out additional opportunities elsewhere. Inciarte signed with New York over the offseason, hoping to crack the big league roster after a...
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Pirates promote IF prospect Liover Peguero

The Pirates have called up infielder Liover Peguero up from Double-A to the active roster, per a team announcement. Tucupita Marcano was placed on the COVID-related injured list, in the corresponding move. The somewhat unexpected promotion may be simply a late reaction to Marcano’s absence, as noted by Kevin Gorman...
PITTSBURGH, PA
MLB Trade Rumors

Tigers designate reliever Jacob Barnes for assignment

The Detroit Tigers announced they’ve designated reliever Jacob Barnes for assignment and optioned outfielder Derek Hill to Triple-A Toledo. The moves open a pair of 26-man roster spots for right-hander Drew Hutchison and lefty Tyler Alexander, who will be added to the active roster tomorrow. Hutchison is being selected from Toledo, while Alexander will be reinstated from the 15-day injured list. Detroit’s 40-man roster count remains at 38.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brewers#Injured List
MLB Trade Rumors

Padres' Manny Machado diagnosed with ankle sprain

Padres’ third baseman Manny Machado was removed from Sunday's game after suffering an injury. In attempting to beat out a play at first, Machado landed awkwardly on the bag and immediately collapsed in pain, eventually requiring help to depart the field of play. Despite appearing to be quite a gruesome occurrence on video replays, the Padres announced that X-rays came back negative, announcing the injury as a left ankle sprain.
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

White Sox sign Dan Winkler to minor league deal

The White Sox have signed reliever Dan Winkler to a minor league contract, according to an announcement from their Triple-A affiliate in Charlotte. He’ll step onto the Knights’ active roster in hopes of earning his way to the big leagues. Winkler opted out of a minor league deal...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Absurd Oneil Cruz Throw

Oneil Cruz has finally arrived. The Pittsburgh Pirates promoted the shortstop on Monday, and he's instantly made his mark. During the third inning, Cruz fired a 96.7-mph laser to first base to retire Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras. It was the hardest throw by an infielder all season. Not even...
PITTSBURGH, PA
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
626K+
Views
ABOUT

MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy