It probably goes without saying that growing a family and growing a business at the same time can be a challenge. Yet, that is exactly what Josh Aberson has done with his family of 5 and his business, Green Acre Real Estate. As for how he manages to juggle all that and keep all the balls in the air? Well, his answer just might surprise you. Ashley sat down with Josh Aberson recently at JJ’s Wine, Spirits and Cigars for this week’s Across the Table.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 17 HOURS AGO