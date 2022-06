Madison’s city commission potentially received the final storm recovery update at their regular meeting on Tuesday night. This was their only old business. Jameson Berreth, city administrator, explained that the city was now finished cleaning up storm debris after the May 12 derecho. Workers completed two loops around town and one more to clean up construction debris. The commission reminds residents that the city will only pick up storm debris, not just unwanted items, such as old mattresses.

