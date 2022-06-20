15 Beauty Brands Giving Back for Pride Month

Rainbow packaging and special-edition makeup is a one way for brands to show their support for the LGBTQIA+ community during Pride Month , but plenty of beauty companies are taking their activism to the next level. Skincare, makeup, and hair care companies have vowed to donate a portion (sometimes 100 percent) of their proceeds to nonprofit organizations and charities determined to make a difference.

So for the month of June, we're buying products with purpose. In need of a new moisturizer? Shop from Byoma—they’re donating 50 percent of proceeds to an organization that supports LGBTQIA+ youth. In the market for an iridescent highlighter? Head over to Kevyn Aucoin—they’re giving 100 percent of proceeds on pride bundles to a non-profit that offers health, education, and career services.

For the full lowdown on how to shop smart this month, scroll ahead. We’ve rounded up all the beauty companies supporting LGBTQIA+ organizations this month.

Isle of Paradise x Peace Out Skincare

This mashup is a dream. The two brands teamed up to create a limited-edition set for Pride Month, complete with Isle of Paradise’s Self-Tanning Butter, a rainbow Acne Dots bundle, and a convenient travel pouch. With each purchase, the brands with donate 20 percent to The Trevor Project, an organization committed to suicide prevention for LGBTQIA+ young adults.

Peace Out to Paradise Pride Set

Youth to the People

Instead of donating a portion of proceeds, Youth to the People is donating a lump sum of $100,000 to the National Center for Transgender Equality. As a separate venture, they’ve also launched a campaign to highlight voices in the community (including some of their own employees) across their social channels.

Youth To The People Superberry Hydrate + Glow Dream Mask with Vitamin C

Byoma

If you haven’t tried this colorful brand yet, take this as your sign. The affordable products are amazing (we can’t get enough of the Moisturizing Gel Cream) and 50 percent of the proceeds are going towards a great cause. The brand teamed up with GLSEN, a nonprofit focused on creating inclusive school environments.

Byoma Moisturizing Gel-Cream

Bliss

The Bliss Block Star sunscreen is a beach day staple, so why not stock up for summer with their just-dropped Pride Month two-pack. They tapped artist Devin Blow to create custom rainbow packaging and decals, so you can show your support long after the month of June. Plus, the brand will be donating 100 percent of profits to The Trevor Project, a non-profit focused on suicide prevention.

Bliss x Trevor Project Pride Set

Boy Smells

Not only did the fragrance brand create a custom Adam & Eve-esque campaign starring Teen Wolf ’s Charlie Carver and Hacks’ Megan Stalter, but they also pledged to donate 15 percent of proceeds from their Marble Fruit Candle and Genderful Fine Fragrance to GLSEN. This offer is running through July, so why not scoop up a couple?

Boy Smells Marble Fruit Candle

Kevyn Aucoin

The cosmetics company teamed up with the Hetrick-Martin Institute, aka the world’s largest LGBTQIA+ youth support organization. They’ll not only be donating 100 percent of the proceeds from their special Pride Month bundles—they’re also matching every sale. As for the bundles themselves? They’re a great deal. There’s two different colorways to choose from, but each includes a Liquid Lip, Glass Glow Face, and Neo-Blush.

Kevyn Aucoin Paint Outside the Lines Exclusive Pride Bundle

CoverGirl and Sally Hanson

The beauty brands joined forces with GLAAD, a media organization changing the narrative around the LGBTQIA+ community. Sally Hansen has donated $400,000 to GLAAD since their partnership kicked off in 2019—and this year CoverGirl is joining in on the donations. Scoop up the Insta-Dri Pride Collection and some of CoverGirl's brightest shades for a drugstore beauty refresh that goes to a good cause.

CoverGirl Exhibitionist Uncensored Mascara

Sally Hansen Insta Dri x GLAAD Transgender Pride Gift Set

Balmain Hair Couture

The luxe haircare brand is supporting Strands for Trans, an organization focused on providing gender-affirming haircuts and styling sessions to members of the trans community. Not only are they trying to get salon’s onboarded to the Strands for Trans registry, but they’re also donating 10 percent of all US online proceeds to expanding the organization.

Balmain Hair Couture Silk Perfume

SheGlam

Whether you’re attending a Pride Month parade or just want to have some fun with eye makeup, allow us to direct your attention to SheGlam’s colorful range of eyeliners. With blue, yellow, green, purple, and pink options to choose from, the color-blocking designs you can create are endless. Plus, a portion of the proceeds along with a $50,000 donation is going straight to The Trevor Project.

SheGlam Be Bold Be Hue Eyeliner Set

Welly

Welly curated a specific four-product bundle (it contains hand band-aids, sanitizers, antibiotic ointments, and a first-aid kit) in collaboration with PFLAG, an organization advocating for the LGBTQIA+ community. Purchase this set (we promise, it’ll go to good use) and the brand will donate a portion of proceeds to the organization.

PFLAG X Welly The Celebrate Pride Bundle

Lottie London

If you’re in the market for some fun makeup (read face gems, bright colors, and stamp liners), check out Lottie London, ASAP. Their new limited-edition collection is benefitting Kaleidoscope Trust, a charity that works with government agencies in the UK to create legal change for the LGBTQIA+ community.

Proud to Be Lottie Palette

Glow Recipe

The Glow Recipe Watermelon Pore-Tight Toner is a cult-favorite for a good reason—it’s a game changing product. So whether you want to try it out for the first time or restock, shop now. The brand launched a limited-edition rainbow bottle this month and all proceeds are going to organizations supporting LGBTQIA youth around the world.

Glow Recipe Glow With Pride Watermelon Toner

Kérastase

The hair brand is giving $50,000 to The Trevor Project by the end of 2022. If you need some inspo on what to buy, we suggest the Ultime Elixir Oil. It gives unbelievable shine and is an amazing hydrator for dry, summer hair.

Kérastase Elixir Ultime Oil

John Frieda

For the second year in a row, John Frieda teamed up with GLSEN to support the LGBTQIA+ community. If you decide to scoop something up from the brand, make sure to tag all your hair photos with the hashtag #FridaBeMe.

John Frieda Violet Crush for Blondes Purple Shampoo