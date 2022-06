Boston Red Sox pitcher Tanner Houck remains unvaccinated, per manager Alex Cora. He will not be with the team next week against the Blue Jays. Houck’s failure to get the COVID-19 vaccine has been highly-publicized, as it has been with most athletes who made a similar decision. His health is his choice, surely, and by no means does this article suggest he should be forced to undergo any treatment against his will.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO