Missoula, MT

Missoula Man on Probation Gets Caught With Liquid Meth

By Nick Chrestenson
 4 days ago
On June 17, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer was dispatched to an apartment in the 1000 block of East Broadway after a neighbor stated he heard a female yelling “no, stop!” in a frightful manner. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story. “Officers...

