Shirley DeRuyter, 93, Sioux Center

HAWARDEN—First-grade students from West Sioux Elementary in Ireton helped pieced together a project at the Prairie Woods Nature Center north of Hawarden. The students created 48 pieces, to be exact, which are part of the total 675 tiles that make up the 5-by-15-foot mosaic mural in the building’s entrance.
IRETON—A second round of grant funding will further help West Sioux Daycare in Ireton stabilize its financing and allow for improvements. Two weeks ago, the day care received $35,000 from the Iowa Stabilization Grant, run through the Iowa Department of Human Services. The first set of funds awarded by this grant amounted to $47,000.
REGIONAL—Foster families sometimes encounter stormy or uncertain waters, and Setting Anchors is a new N’West Iowa organization that its two founders hope will provide families an anchor in the storm. Tara Dekkers of Ireton and Holly Dibbet of rural Sioux Center have been taking in foster placements for...
SIBLEY—Work is scheduled to begin the week of June 27 and continue for approximately six weeks on farm-to-market road A22/170th Street east of Sibley. In preparation for a pavement overlay project in 2023, Osceola County will be resetting and replacing culverts from the Highway 60 expressway for a four-mile stretch to Highway 59, resulting in the blacktop being closed intermittently.
SHELDON—Ethan Van Holland is crunching numbers from his home office and hoping to eat through the tax forms of the Sheldon community. The 25-year-old started his business up in May, when he and his wife, Avery, moved back to the area. For the past four years, he has been working at an accounting firm in Iowa City while Avery completed her law degree. The Van Hollands have roots in the area. Ethan grew up in Rock Valley and Avery in Sheldon. They wanted to call it home again after spending a few years in Iowa City and felt a desire to be close to family and serve the community they came from.
SIOUX CENTER—LifeServe Blood Center of Sioux City will hold a blood drive 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, June 27, at Centre Mall in Sioux Center. Appointments are required by visiting lifeservebloodcenter.org or calling 1-800-287-4903.
EVERLY—Most people who want drinks served at their wedding or birthday or debutante ball have to book a venue with a bar, but with the Black Mule Mobile Bar, the party is anywhere Courtney Engeltjes can park her trailer. The bar-on-wheels owner said she got the idea while looking...
SIOUX CENTER—Sioux Center High School principal Brent Town informed the Sioux Center School District Board of Education of new alternative education opportunities for students in the 2022-23 school year. Northwest Iowa Community College in Sheldon is leading the effort to organize the new alternative school hub, which would take...
SHELDON—The Sheldon City Council had to drink in a lot of information regarding the upcoming water tower project on the east side of Sheldon. The proposed second water tower for the city is planned for the northeast corner at Country Club Road and 16th Street. But finances have changed...
ROCK RAPIDS—A 42-year-old Rock Rapids woman was arrested on charges of fifth-degree criminal mischief and first-offense trespassing following an incident about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 15. The arrest of Shiloh Bo Clarice Drake stemmed from her being found on property on the 1600 mile of Harding Avenue north of...
SIOUX CENTER—A 22-year-old rural Hull man was cited about 10:30 p.m. Saturday, June 18, in Sioux Center on a charge of supplying alcohol to a person under age. The citing of Riley Alan Wallenburg stemmed from him admitting to bringing alcohol to an underage drinking party, according to the Sioux Center Police Department.
SIOUX CENTER—Motorcyclists, classic car owners and fellow worshippers are invited to participate in Rods ’N’ Rides outdoor worship service Sunday, June 26. The group will leave Centre Mall at 8:30 a.m. for the 10 a.m. service at “Vision on Vine” north of Hartley. Blessing of the bikes, lunch and optional afternoon ride to follow.
In 1898, Company E, 56th Regiment, of the Iowa National Guard was headquartered in Hull. A train left Hull with soldiers that were headed for Cuba to defend the United States from Spain. Sheldon students were dismissed early from school, so they could be at the train depot to cheer...
ASHTON—Two people were injured in a two-vehicle collision about 2:20 p.m. Monday, June 20, at the intersection of the Highway 60 expressway and 260th Street about two miles south of Ashton. Sixteen-year-old Dalton Lloyd Wingate of Ocheyedan was driving west of 260th when he attempted to cross the expressway...
LARCHWOOD—A 40-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, woman was arrested about 5:10 p.m. Saturday, June 18, near Larchwood on charges of second-offense operating while under the influence, possession of an open container of alcohol, neglect or abandonment of a dependent person, speeding and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance.
HULL—The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding a vehicle striking a parked and unattended 2014 Chevrolet Impala in the north parking lot at Western Christian High School in Hull sometime between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 23, and then leaving the area with reporting the accident.
DOON—A 38-year-old Rock Valley man was cited about 10:35 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, near Doon on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, possession of a controlled substance — marijuana — third or subsequent offense, speeding, operation without a registration card or plate, and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance.
ROCK RAPIDS—A 21-year-old Rock Rapids man was arrested about 11:45 a.m. Monday, June 20, on a charge of public intoxication. The arrest of Rigoberto Perez Cruz stemmed from him being found walking along the 700 block of Highway 9/First Avenue in Rock Rapids with an unsteady gait, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
IRETON—It will be a packed field at the Ireton Ballpark for the 53rd annual Bud Kemper Pee Wee Baseball Tournament on Friday-Saturday, June 24-25. Twelve registered teams of fifth- and sixth-graders will compete, with the first- and second-place teams winning trophies, with other trophies available for individual achievements. Registered...
GRANVILLE—Michele and Tom Tapper have been in the food business for decades. As longtime owners of the Gobblestop Turkey Shop — a mobile restaurant with a fleet of six food trailers — the Tappers traveled to festivals and events across the region, frying turkey legs and peddling fries and sandwiches to hungry crowds.
