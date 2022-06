Virgil V. Gorgas, Jr., 77, of Milton, passed away unexpectedly of medical complications on May 27, 2022, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville. He was born in Elkhorn on May 1, 1945; the son of Virgil Sr. and Betty (Cross) Gorgas. Virgil graduated from Delavan Darien High School, class of 1963; and worked as a long-haul truck driver for most of his working life.

