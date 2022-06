Garrett Vice graduated from the University in 2008 with his master’s degree in geology. During his time at the University, Vice worked as a graduate research assistant with the Nevada Bureau of Mines and Geology (NBMG), where he studied geothermal systems in Nevada. He has stayed involved at the University since graduating by sitting on the board of the Mackay School of Earth Sciences and Engineering since 2015. He is the committee chair for the reputation and engagement for the Mackay School. He is also a steward for an endowment created by many alumni that supports undergraduate research.

RENO, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO