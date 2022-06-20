ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio teacher reacts to 'nightmare' of arming educators

By Michela Moscufo, ABC News
WDBO
WDBO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22ewPM_0gGi4V0B00
The Solheim Cup - Preview Day 4 Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Traci Arway, a special education coordinator within the public school system in Columbus, Ohio, has had nightmares about having guns in her classroom.

Arway works in multiple different schools across the district, helping students with special needs, and her nightmare has just become closer to reality, she said.

Earlier this week, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine passed a law that makes it easier for teachers to carry guns within schools. House Bill 99 reduces the hours of training required for teachers to carry guns from 700 to less than 24.

Her response to this decision is disgust and anger, she told ABC’s "Start Here."

“I am having a hard time connecting the dots of how arming untrained people are going to keep people safe," Arway said.

Governor DeWine succeeded in making it easier for teachers to carry guns in classrooms, effectively weakening the impact of a 2021 state Supreme Court ruling requiring teachers to receive extensive training.

Although the majority of states prohibit firearms in K-12 schools, teachers are currently exempt in at least nine states, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Arway, who has had a history of gun violence in her family, says she chooses to keep her household “gun free.”

In regards to her classroom, “I would leave the profession if I was told I had to carry,” she said.

Working at different schools and in different classrooms on a regular basis, Arway says she takes extra precautions because she is fearful of a school shooting.

“I don't go into a building without thinking of my exit plan,” she said. “I make sure I tell at least three different people that I'm in their building and where I'll be in the building.”

Federally, a bipartisan group of lawmakers are moving closer to an agreement that would require enhanced states’ background checks and provide states grants to encourage the creation of ‘red flag’ laws that are triggered when supposedly dangerous individuals try to purchase guns, although the negotiations are currently stalled over a few provisions.

The policy of arming teachers has resurfaced in debates surrounding gun legislation after the mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, which left 21 dead, and Buffalo, New York, which left 10 dead.

The first weekend of June saw at least 11 mass shootings across the country, leaving 17 dead and 62 injured.

“Why are we resorting to arming teachers?” said Arway. “We need to put money, resources and effort into being proactive and not reactive.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio provides first update on COVID-19 deaths in three weeks

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The number of new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in Ohio remained flat in weekly reporting Thursday, when the state provided an update on deaths for the first time in three weeks. The Department of Health reported 121 deaths in its first update on how many people have died from COVID-19 in […]
OHIO STATE
richlandsource.com

Carnival Cruise Line settlement impacts 4,000 Ohioans

COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and 45 other attorneys general announced Wednesday a $1.25 million settlement with Florida-based Carnival Cruise Line stemming from a 2019 data breach. The settlement resolves a multistate investigation of the data breach, which involved the personal information of about 180,000 Carnival employees...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Buffalo, OH
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Education
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
Columbus, OH
Education
FingerLakes1.com

Ohio Stimulus: Who will get $350 payments?

The state of Ohio plans to send out a stimulus check worth $350. Would another stimulus check help Americans combat inflation?. Inflation has become a problem for most Americans. Necessities like gas and essential household items and groceries have become more expensive. Ohio plans to send out a stimulus check to help combat the cost of inflation.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

‘Our voices are not heard’ — Ohio’s largest police union slams new GOP gun bills

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   No matter how many times the Fraternal Order of Police of […] The post ‘Our voices are not heard’ — Ohio’s largest police union slams new GOP gun bills appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
WDBO

New Mexico election drama has roots in wider county movement

SANTA FE, New Mexico — (AP) — A rural New Mexico county's initial refusal to certify its primary election results sent ripples across the country last week, a symbol of how even the most elemental functions of democracy have become politicized pressure points amid the swirl of lies stemming from the 2020 presidential outcome.
OTERO COUNTY, NM
whbc.com

Jim Tressel Announces His Retirement

Former Ohio State football coach Jim Tressel speaks after being annnounced as vice president for strategic engagement at the University of Akron Thursday, Feb. 2, 2012, in Akron, Oho. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan) Jim Tressel will retire effective February 1, 2023. He will speak to the media Thursday morning at 10:45am....
AKRON, OH
aidshealth.org

‘Disappearing’ TV Spot Urges Ohio to Reject ‘Don’t Say Gay’

COLUMBUS, OHIO (June 20, 2022) AHF and LGBTQ+ advocates are currently running a new TV ad campaign in the greater Columbus, Ohio area imploring ordinary Ohioans and state legislators to ‘Stand Against Hate’ and reject homophobic, and transphobic legislation targeting LGBTQ+ students, parents and their families that is currently working its way through the Ohio legislature. The Ohio advocacy and media campaign and TV spot was prompted by HB 616, a hateful state bill modeled after Florida’s notorious ‘Don’t Say Gay’ legislation.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Firearms#School Shooting#State Supreme Court#Abc
The Athens NEWS

Local teacher captures several awards at Miss Ohio Competition

While she didn't walk away with the title of Miss Ohio, a local teacher was honored with several awards during the state competition that wrapped up in Mansfield Saturday night. Emily Legenza, 24, is currently the choir director for the Alexander Middle and High School choirs and also teaches general music for Grades 6-12. In her time out of the classroom, she is the varsity cheer coach. A 2020 Ohio...
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio's Aug. 2 primary underway

OHIO — Ohio is holding a second primary election on Aug. 2. Military ballots went out last week and in-person early voting starts in a couple weeks.​ But how did we get here and what should we expect over the next month and a half?. First, coming into...
OHIO STATE
10TV

City evicts occupants at south Columbus homeless camp

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police removed dozens of people from a south Columbus homeless camp on Tuesday. The city told those who have called Heer Park home they had until June 14 to move from the area, but the date was pushed back because of the extreme heat last week.
COLUMBUS, OH
WDBO

Owners of candle factory damaged in tornado plan expansion

The company that operated a Kentucky candle factory leveled by a deadly winter tornado plans to ramp up production with a $33 million investment at a nearby plant, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday. Mayfield Consumer Products LLC, a maker of candles and other home fragrance products, plans to employ more...
MAYFIELD, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Special Education
10TV

24-hour ceasefire initiative in Columbus fails within minutes

COLUMBUS, Ohio — During this year's Juneteenth weekend, Barbershop Owner Al Edmondson and others in the Columbus community tried to create a 24-hour ceasefire in the city, urging people to put their guns down and pick up love instead. Spread across the wall in Edmondson’s barbershop is a mural...
COLUMBUS, OH
globalcirculate.com

EXCLUSIVE: Anti-Woke Medical Group Calls Out Five Med Schools That Allegedly Have ‘Racist Scholarships Requirements’

An anti-woke medical group plans to file five civil complaints against universities in Ohio and Indiana for alleged “racist scholarship requirements” in medical programs, according to complaints obtained exclusively by the Daily Caller. Do No Harm claims that five medical schools offer scholarship programs that “explicitly take individuals...
INDIANA STATE
myfox28columbus.com

Misunderstanding about IMPACT Community Action gift card giveaway

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — IMPACT Community Action received $250,000 from AEP to help people buy groceries after losing power last week. The organization shared on social media that Franklin County residents may be eligible for a $250 Kroger gift card. In the post, IMPACT Community Action announced several dates...
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
23K+
Followers
72K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy