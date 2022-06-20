ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilford, NH

Gilford Police Log

laconiadailysun.com
 3 days ago

GILFORD — Police handled 200 service calls from Friday through Sunday. Eleven people were arrested. Emmett M. Cook, 28, of Edgartown, Massachusetts, was arrested for disobeying a police officer, failure to display plates, speeding (21-24 mph over limit of 55 mph or less), and obstruction of government administration....

laconiadailysun.com

Laconia Police Log

LACONIA — Police handled 61 service calls from noon Wednesday to noon Thursday. Seth M. Houston, 40, no fixed address, was arrested on a warrant. Officers made 11 motor vehicle stops which resulted in one driver being issued a traffic summons, and nine others getting written warnings. One call...
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Linda M. Cunha, 53

NORTHFIELD — Linda “Lin” Marie (Bolduc) Cunha, 53, of Northfield/Laconia, passed away at the Granite VNA Hospice House on the Concord Hospital Campus in the arms of her loved ones on June 21, 2022, the birthday of her beloved predeceased, Uncle Father Hector Bolduc. Lin was born...
NORTHFIELD, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Barbara Mason, 91

MOULTONBOROUGH — Barbara Goss Mason, 91, formerly of Swansea, MA, and current resident of Moultonborough, passed away June 19, 2022 in her home. She was surrounded by loved ones. Barbara was the loving wife of the late Thomas Adam Mason. The daughter of the late Milton Murray Goss Sr....
MOULTONBOROUGH, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Gunstock Area Commission unanimous on parking lot, Stockade

LACONIA — The Gunstock Area Commission achieved unanimity on two projects intended to advance the county-owned recreation area’s record of success, despite a contentious lead-in to the decisions. Amid continued rancor among its membership and heated exchanges between the commission and Gunstock Mountain Resort’s management team, the GAC...
RANDOLPH, VT
laconiadailysun.com

Don House: Belmont, Sanbornton, Tilton deserve better representation

The state government of New Hampshire needs to be focused on finding solutions to the issues that face the people of New Hampshire, and not be distracted by hyper-partisan divisive issues. The state issues that need attention are: an economy that works for all, equitable funding for public education, affordable housing, keeping our environment healthy for future generations, health care, and reproductive rights. I want to see young families attracted to NH instead of moving to other states for opportunities.
BELMONT, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Fern Morency turns 100

TILTON — When World War II veteran Fernand "Fern" Morency turns 100 on June 23, the NH Veterans Home resident will be surrounded by loving family members and vivid memories. The Franklin native, who served in the U.S. Army medical corps for two years during the war, is hard of hearing and legally blind, but his views on life and his wartime experience remain crystal clear.
TILTON, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Green Beret With a Mission Challenge looking for teams, sponsors

GILFORD — With a ropes course, a mud crawl and a chance to fire fake assault weapons and toss imitation hand grenades, the Green Beret With a Mission Challenge next month may be as close as civilians can come to experiencing what it’s like to serve in the US Army Special Forces.
GILFORD, NH
laconiadailysun.com

John Gaydos: City has been selective in granting crosswalk requests

Money, greed over housing, storage units, travel, boutique, a lot of land in front of Gilford Walmart. Condos in front of Laconia Pet Center. Ask for crosswalk sign for Cactus Jack's worker safety: no, but condo people get one in front of Taco Bell. Some people are really heartless.
GILFORD, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Sandra Ringelstein: She's running to represent Carroll County District 8

I announce my candidacy for the New Hampshire House of Representatives, Carroll County District 8: Moultonborough, Tamworth, Madison, Brookfield, Eaton, Effingham, Freedom, Wakefield. Together, with my husband and our family, we have resided in Moultonborough for 42 years. We love this place, this county, our state. This is home. Our...
CARROLL COUNTY, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Free blood pressure screenings in Laconia

LACONIA — HealthFirst Family Care Center is offering blood pressure screenings as part of its expanded Heart Health program. HealthFirst offers heart health and other medical services — including breast and cervical cancer screening — to all individuals, regardless of ability to pay. “High blood pressure doesn’t...
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Aug. deadline set for State School redevelopment plans

LACONIA — Companies interested in redeveloping the former Laconia State School complex have until mid-August to come up with concrete proposals for revitalizing the 225-acre complex. CBRE, the commercial real estate broker which is marketing the property, has posted a call for offers on its website. The deadline for...
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Brian O. Smith, 59

LACONIA — Brian O. Smith, 59, of Laconia, passed away on Friday, June 17, 2022.
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Senate candidate Morse visits North Conway

CONWAY — U.S. Senate candidate Chuck Morse toured North Conway and Berlin last Thursday, making appearances at the Yankee Clipper and Zeb's General Store. Morse (R-Salem) is currently president of the New Hampshire Senate. He's hoping to best Democratic U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan in the Nov. 8 general election. But first, Morse has to compete in the Sept. 13 primary with 10 other competitors.
CONWAY, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Pumpkin Festival $35,000 short of July 1 goal

LACONIA — New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival needs more supporters to reach the goal of raising $50,000 by July 1. The attractions and activities are planned. Volunteers including the Lakes Region Chamber board of directors, Jennifer Beetle from WOW Trail and Jim Daubenspeck from Daub's Cobbler Shop on Canal Street have spent many hours planning out the festival logistics that will delight festival goers of all ages on Saturday, Oct. 29.
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Keeping calves out of the garden

Colorful flowers in weedless beds lined her driveway and spread out over the lawn. An azalea here and a lilac there brought joy to my heart. I could have stayed for hours walking among the blooms at Sue Rollins' house in Alton. That day I discovered that a well-tended flower garden fed my soul and made me feel good.
ALTON, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Pancake breakfast fundraiser on June 26

TILTON — Eat a delicious pancake breakfast and support the Tilton Senior Center. The Tilton Senior Center is a great place for older adults. Through the meals, music, educational programs, health clinics, and social activities offered at the center, older adults stay connected and engaged with others and their community. Help support this important resource by attending the Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser on Sunday, June 26 from 9 a.m. to noon. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, and $5 for ages 10 and under. The Tilton Senior Center is located at 11 Grange Road. For more information call 603-527-8291.
TILTON, NH
laconiadailysun.com

4th of July weekend Craft Fair at Gunstock on July 2, 3

GILFORD — Come and celebrate at the 4th of July Weekend Craft Fair at Gunstock on July 2-3 — Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. There will be over 90 fabulous exhibitors plus live music with North River and food. Some of the exhibits will include alpaca products, resin art, vintage boat decor, handmade basketry, inlaid wooden furniture and mirrors, cedar wood furniture, jewelry, ceramics & pottery, fiber arts, quilts, gourmet food items, amazing positivity wall signs, beautiful handpainted wood/slate/glass, kettle corn, wildlife photography, handsome dog collars & leashes, handpoured soaps, CBD products & lots more. Friendly, leashed pets welcome. Rain or shine under canopies — free admission and free parking. For more information call Joyce at 603-387-1510 or visit: www.joycescraftshows.com.
GILFORD, NH

