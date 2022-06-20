Gilford Police Log

The state government of New Hampshire needs to be focused on finding solutions to the issues that face the people of New Hampshire, and not be distracted by hyper-partisan divisive issues. The state issues that need attention are: an economy that works for all, equitable funding for public education, affordable housing, keeping our environment healthy for future generations, health care, and reproductive rights. I want to see young families attracted to NH instead of moving to other states for opportunities.

BELMONT, NH ・ 9 HOURS AGO